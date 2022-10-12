Starfield Reveals New Look at Dialogue System

Bethesda has shown off the new dialogue system that will be featured in its upcoming RPG Starfield. With Bethesda's last major open-world RPG, Fallout 4, the main protagonist had an actual voice, which was new when compared to other previous Bethesda titles. Rather than continue with this format, though, Starfield will go back to featuring a silent protagonist that converses with other characters via dialogue options. Now, thanks to a new video that has come about, we have a better idea of how this will work in the game.

Highlighted in a new interview with Bethesda Game Studios director Todd Howard, Starfield showed off a brief look at how the dialogue system will work. Much like other games such as Skyrim, Oblivion, and Fallout 3, Starfield will feature what Howard calls a "classic" dialogue system that will give players a number of various pre-determined selections that they can use to advance through conversations. The one big difference, though, is that persuasion techniques when speaking with characters will now work with a points system that Howard says feels very "natural" in implementation.

You can get a look at these dialogue options in action in the video below:

Even though Starfield might sound quite similar in nature to many of Bethesda's previous role-playing games, Howard stressed that the scale of the title is what truly sets it apart. Currently, Starfield is said to boast over 250,000 lines of dialogue, which is absolutely staggering. By comparison, Fallout 4 only featured around 111,000 lines of dialogue while Skyrim had about 60,000 lines. So even though Starfield might be going back to basics in many ways with dialogue options, it's still going to be far more expansive than what we've seen in the past.

While it's good that we're finally getting more information on Starfield, the one question that fans continue to have involves the game's eventual release. To that end, all we know so far is that Starfield is planned to arrive in the first half of 2023 and will be coming to Xbox Series X and PC.

How do you feel about Starfield based on everything we've been shown so far? And what do you think about this new dialogue system that Howard has described? Let me know either down in the comments or message me on Twitter at @MooreMan12.