Starfield Fans Think Something Big Is Happening Very Soon

Some Starfield fans over on the game's Reddit page think Bethesda and Xbox have something up their sleeve for tomorrow, November 11. As you may know, Starfield was originally supposed to release via Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, and PC on November 11, 2022. Now it's officially slated to release sometime in the first half of 2023. A specific release date has not been revealed, but the aforementioned fans think that could change tomorrow.

The speculation points out that Todd Howard, the director of Bethesda Game Studios, the developer behind the game, loves the date "11/11." How much truth there is to this, who knows, but Skyrim also released on "11/11." And for what it's worth, there's only one more big event between now and the game's supposed release window, and that's The Game Awards 2022 in December. Unless the game is getting a release date then, tomorrow seems as good of a time as ever to make an announcement.

"I have a feeling Bethesda won't let the 11/11 date go to waste," reads the Reddit post. "I know video game companies normally don't acknowledge their OG dates but Bethesda is different. Todd Howard is obsessed with the 11/11 date and given how this was when the game was actually gonna debut, I have a feeling they might release a video or even give a date or have pre-orders go live. Some games go live for pre-orders a good six months before release (look at Hogwarts Legacy) so it'd be cool if we could at least do that already."

Of course, this is complete speculation, but judging by the number of votes up it has, and some of the comments, the poster isn't alone in thinking tomorrow could be a good day for those anticipating the sci-fi RPG.

Starfield is set to release sometime between January 1 and the end of June of next year. When it does release, it will be via Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, and PC. And like all Xbox games, it will be available via Xbox Game Pass on day one of its release.