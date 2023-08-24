Starfield Confirmed to Feature New Game+ Mode

Bethesda has confirmed that its upcoming open-world RPG Starfield will contain a New Game+ mode. With many previous titles such as The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim, Fallout 3, and Fallout 4, Bethesda Game Studios didn't incorporate New Game+, which would allow players to carry all of their progress and items over into a new run. And while many in the modding community have added this feature to previous Bethesda games of their own volition, Starfield is now known to feature the mode natively.

In a story from GQ, it was said that New Game+ will be present in Starfield to encourage players to replay the game multiple times. Bethesda didn't share many specifics on how New Game+ will function in Starfield, but it's assumed that the feature will function in a very similar manner compared to how it is implemented in other games. With this in mind, it stands to reason that Starfield will offer more replayability than any of its past experiences.

One reason why Bethesda Game Studios may have opted to include New Game+ with Starfield is because the title is much more expansive. Although Skyrim and Fallout 4 were massive in their own right, Starfield will allow players to explore hundreds of different planets across a vast galaxy. As such, being able to restart the game and visit new locations while retaining access to all previous perks and gear is something that a number of players will surely find alluring.

At this point in time, Starfield is very close to its launch across Xbox Series X/S and PC platforms. This coming week on September 1, those who purchase the Premium Edition of the RPG will gain early access and will be able to start playing for themselves. For everyone else who is waiting until the proper release of Starfield, the game is poised to arrive worldwide on September 6. Additionally, it will be available on day one for subscribers of Xbox Game Pass.

