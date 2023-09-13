Starfield Reveals Details on First Major Update and Mod Support

Bethesda Game Studios has today revealed the first details of what's to come in its future updates for Starfield. Following its launch earlier this month, Bethesda and Xbox announced that over six million players have already experienced Starfield across Xbox Series X/S and PC for themselves. Now, as a way of keeping up this early momentum, Bethesda has said that it will soon be pushing out a variety of different updates to address some common problems that have arisen.

Shared on Bethesda's website today, it was said that a new hotfix for Starfield will be rolling out relatively soon. This initial update won't be very large and will only target a "few top issues" that Bethesda Game Studios has found. After this patch's release, though, Bethesda said that it will look to implement larger updates that add new features. Some of these additional features will include a FOV slider, Nvidia DLSS support for PCs, Ultrawide monitor support, and additional HDR and brightness settings. To go along with this, the studio also expressed gratitude to those who have played Starfield for themselves so far.

"First, an enormous thank you to all of you playing Starfield and your support," Bethesda Game Studios said in the write-up. "We are absolutely blown away by the response and all you love about the game. We're also reading all your great feedback on what you'd like to see improved or added to the game. This is a game we'll be supporting for years and years to come, so please keep all the feedback coming! Even if we don't get to your requests immediately, we'd love to do it in the future, like city maps. Our priority initially is making sure any top blocker bugs or stability issues are addressed, and adding quality-of-life features that many are asking for."

Mods Coming to Starfield

Outside of revealing what new elements will soon be coming to Starfield, Bethesda also shared more info about built-in mods for the game. Previously, director Todd Howard unveiled that the native mods system for Starfield would go live at some point in the early portion of 2024. Currently, this release window is still on track and Bethesda says that the system seen in Starfield will resemble what fans who have already played past games like Skyrim and Fallout 4 are familiar with.

"Additionally, we are working on our built-in mod support (Creations) that will work across all platforms similar to what we've done with Skyrim and Fallout 4," Bethesda's statement went on to say. "This full support is planned to launch early next year. Until then, we know our PC community is already very active in the modding space and if you have any feedback on how we can make this better, please let us know. Modding and creating in our games will always be a vital and important part of who we are, and we love seeing the community get off to such a strong start."

Whenever more information is shared about these future updates for Starfield, we'll be sure to let you know here on ComicBook.com. Until then, you can look to play the open-world RPG for yourself on Xbox Series X/S and PC, in addition to accessing it via Xbox Game Pass.