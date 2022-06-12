Starfield Gameplay Revealed at Xbox and Bethesda Showcase

✖

It has been a long time coming but Bethesda and Xbox finally opted to show off some extensive new gameplay from Starfield today. First revealed all the way back in 2018, Bethesda Game Studios hasn't opted to share much about its latest RPG outside of a couple of trailers and some pieces of concept art. After such a long time, though, we've now been given an idea of what Starfield will actually look like to play, and in short, it seems like it will be gargantuan.

Highlighted as the centerpiece of today's Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase, Starfield was shown off with a ton of new footage. Bethesda Game Studios director Todd Howard was the one presenting this gameplay and went over a number of different features that will be included. The demo started out showing a character venturing across a barren planet before eventually engaging with some wildlife. This aspect of the demo ended up later resulting in a shootout with enemies of some sort.

Later on in the presentation, Howard gave fans a taste of some of the characters and story that Starfield will be containing. It was also then confirmed that a ship creator will be available in the game, which will allow players to customize their own ship to venture across the universe.

Lastly, Howard also gave a sense of the scale that Starfield will boast. In short, every planet in the game will allow players to seamlessly land on it and explore its surface. It was also confirmed that 1,000 planets in total will be featured in Starfield, which means that this game will be a huge time sink.

As for the release of Starfield, the game is now poised to launch at some point in 2023. When it does arrive, it will exclusively be coming to both Xbox Series X and PC.

What are your thoughts on Starfield now that we have actually seen the game in action? Are you looking forward to playing it for yourself next year? Let me know either down in the comments or reach out to me on Twitter at @MooreMan12.