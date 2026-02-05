Starfield PS5 Release Date Potentially Leaked

The release date for the PlayStation 5 version of Starfield has potentially leaked online. For over a year, credible reports have continued to claim that Bethesda’s latest RPG will eventually be coming to PS5. Currently, Bethesda itself hasn’t confirmed these reports, which has left some skeptical of its potential to launch on new hardware. Now, if a leaked launch date is to be believed, it indicates that Bethesda could be finally announcing this PS5 edition of Starfield quite soon.

Reported by publication PPE, Starfield is said to be arriving on PS5 in roughly two months on April 7, 2026. This date happens to fall on a Tuesday, which makes it a feasible launch date as Xbox tends to release its games on this day of the week. Further details on this release haven’t been shared, but it is reported that there will be a standard edition and a premium edition of the game. As for its price on PS5, this is still unknown for now.

It’s worth stressing that you should take this report with a grain of salt for the time being. While PPE has shared accurate information in the past on certain games ahead of their announcement, they’ve also been wrong periodically as well. With this in mind, don’t assume just yet that this leak is 100% accurate.

When Could Bethesda Officially Announce Starfield for PS5?

If this release date for Starfield is real, it suggests that Bethesda will be announcing it to the public very soon. One venue in which it could make this reveal is next week at PlayStation’s rumored State of Play broadcast. While the first State of Play for 2026 has yet to be announced by Sony, reports have claimed that it will happen one week from today on February 12th. Assuming that this event does indeed come to pass, it would make sense for Bethesda to unveil Starfield for PS5 at this time.

Whenever Starfield does end up coming to PS5, it will likely be accompanied by a massive new update for the game. Bethesda has reportedly been working on a major overhaul of Starfield over the past year and will look to introduce a variety or new improvements and features via an upcoming patch. Assuming that this update it positively received, it could fix some of the biggest problems that some have had with the game since its launch in 2023.

