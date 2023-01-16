Starfield Release Date Reportedly Delayed

The Starfield release date has reportedly been delayed. Right now, the new spacefaring RPG from Bethesda Game Studios -- the team behind The Elder Scrolls and Fallout -- is scheduled to release sometime in the first half of this year, which is to say sometime by the end of June. According to a new and aforementioned report though, it's not going to make this window, but it won't be far behind it.

The report comes the way of popular YouTuber and occasional industry insider, MrMattyPlays. Speaking during Last Stand Media's Defining Duke podcast, MrMattyPlays relayed word that he's heard the game will not be releasing in this previously promised window, but will be out sometime this summer, so presumably sometime in July or August.

"Starfield is getting a possible bump out of the first half because it's currently updated," said the YouTuber."Still [coming this] Summer but possibly [delayed] out of the first half"

The YouTuber added: "This source is someone that I trust quite a bit and they've been very correct...nothing from that source has been wrong."

Unfortunately, MrMattyPlays does not provide a new release date, and of course, it's possible this information is off the mark entirely. In other words, remember to take it with a grain of salt. That said, this lines up with recent rumblings and our own theory about when the game will release.

Starfield is set to release sometime this year via Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, and PC. When it does release it will be available via Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, in addition to the standard purchasing options.

"Starfield is the first new universe in 25 years from Bethesda Game Studios, the award-winning creators of The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim and Fallout 4. In this next-generation role-playing game set amongst the stars, create any character you want and explore with unparalleled freedom as you embark on an epic journey to answer humanity's greatest mystery," reads an official description of the game. "The year is 2330. Humanity has ventured beyond our solar system, settling new planets, and living as a spacefaring people. From humble beginnings as a space miner, you will join Constellation – the last group of space explorers seeking rare artifacts throughout the galaxy – and navigate the vast expanse of the Settled Systems in Bethesda Game Studios' biggest and most ambitious game."

