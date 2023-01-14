New Update May Reveal When Starfield Is Releasing

A new update out of Xbox may -- emphasis on may -- reveal when Starfield is releasing. The new game from Bethesda Game Studios, the makers of The Elder Scrolls and Fallout, is currently scheduled to release sometime in the first half of this year, which is to say sometime by June. When exactly within this window remains a mystery, but we may have a better idea thanks to the aforementioned update.

During the Xbox event later this month, Xbox has confirmed we will get release dates and new information on games "launching in the next few months." It then listed the following games: Forza Motorsport, Redfall, and Minecraft Legends. Starfield's exclusion may lead you to believe it's not launching in the next few months, but it's getting its own event so it wouldn't be included in this list of games in the first place. That said, it may still tell us this same information, but in a different way.

While not impossible, it seems unlikely Bethesda would release two games on top of each other, and if it's releasing Redfall in the next few months this would presumably mean it's not releasing Starfield in the next few months. In other words, it's probably releasing towards the end of its window, which is to say early summer. It could also be delayed to later in the year, however, while some are making this bet there's nothing in this specific update that suggests as much.

For now, take all of this speculation for what it is, which is speculation. If we were taking a bet to Vegas, the bet would be for a June release date or a delay. Anything before this seems increasingly unlikely.

Starfield will be available via Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, and PC when it releases. Upon release, it will be available for individual purchase and via Xbox Game Pass.

"The year is 2330. Humanity has ventured beyond our solar system, settling new planets, and living as a spacefaring people," reads an official blurb about the game. "From humble beginnings as a space miner, you will join Constellation – the last group of space explorers seeking rare artifacts throughout the galaxy – and navigate the vast expanse of the Settled Systems in Bethesda Game Studios' biggest and most ambitious game."