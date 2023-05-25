Starfield-Themed Xbox Controller, Headset Leak

Xbox has a Starfield-themed Xbox controller in the works as well as a Starfield headset, new leaks have suggested. It's been reported this week that Xbox is indeed planning on putting out some special accessories for Starfield that so far amount to those two devices, though that's not too surprising considering how Xbox has been doing this for it's most recent games with Starfield being a prime candidate for the next batch of themed devices. The headset and controller will supposedly be out sooner than the game, but the catch here is that we don't yet know what these devices will look like.

The leak in question came from billbil-kun of Dealabs, an insider who's so far had a strong track record for leaking free game releases and other things like this. In the report, the insider recalled a previous tease that Xbox had a controller codenamed "Ogden" and a headset codenamed "Orren," but at the time, it wasn't known what those devices would be. In today's report, billbil-kun now says these are a Starifled-branded controller and headset.

They'll be priced at $79.99 for the controller and $124.99 for the headset, the leaker said, and we should see these in June during the Xbox showcase which is supposed to be accompanied by a separate showcase devoted entirely to Starfield. The game's not due out until September 6th, but billbil-kun is currently of the belief that these devices will release sooner than that and may even be available as early as June.

But again, we don't yet know what this controller and headset will look like. An image was posted in the Dealabs report that showed a Master Chief figure holding a Starfield-themed controller, but that was just an example of what it could look like with billbil-kun saying that this shouldn't be taken as the real controller. That's because this controller shown there is actually a fan-made controller that was shared online months ago and is in no way the real deal, though it's probably likely now that we'll see this one shared around once more with people assuming that's the case.

Xbox has already shared many of the most important details about its summer events, so we'll see closer to time if Xbox has any teases to offer about these devices.