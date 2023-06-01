Starfield Xbox Controller Possibly Leaks Online

A custom Starfield controller for Xbox has possibly leaked online. Starfield is one of the most anticipated games coming out this year. It has been a very, very long road to get here with Bethesda having announced it back in 2018. Bethesda is one of the biggest developers out there and has been responsible for games like Fallout, The Elder Scrolls, and so on. The bar has been raised as well as this is Xbox's big exclusive for 2023 and will have to be the thing that really justifies Microsoft's multi-billion dollar investment into the developer.

With that said, it seems like Xbox is pulling out all the stops for Starfield. In just a little over a week, we'll be getting a "Starfield Direct" which is a whole event after the Xbox Games Showcase that is solely dedicated to a deep dive into Bethesda's brand new RPG. While we can likely expect a bunch of gameplay, behind the scenes info and looks courtesy of the developers, it seems like there's a chance they also announce some other things. A new Starfield controller has leaked online and it has a bright white color scheme with a slight rainbow-esque design around the Xbox button. There also appears to be designs and writings on the controller, but it's difficult to make out what they say. As of right now, it's worth saying this could be an easy fake. Fans should take it with a grain of salt until it's officially confirmed, but if it is real, it looks pretty snazzy.

It's unclear when this Starfield controller will release if it's free, but if people already have their hands on it, there is a chance that they could release the controller within the next few weeks. Only time will tell what the pricing will be for the controller as well, but hopefully it won't be too pricey for those who want the new controller.

What do you think of this supposed leaked Starfield controller? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @Cade_Onder.