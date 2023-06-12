Starfield's Robust Character Creator Gets a Deep Dive Trailer

Yesterday, Starfield fans were treated to a 45-minute presentation on the upcoming game. This wide-ranging video covered just about everything that'll be coming to the game including everything from shipbuilding to combat. However, this is a Bethesda RPG. Players are going to want to have full control over every minute detail about the character they create since they'll be shaping that character's life in the stars over the course of dozens, if not hundreds, of hours. Fortunately, Bethesda assuaged any doubts fans might have had with a lengthy look at character creation.

Bethesda games have always had robust character creation, but Starfield is looking to take it to the next level. The developers told fans that they've been scanning faces from "different age groups and ethnicities" and have mixed and matched them all to create "highly-detailed characters." That same data is used for NPCs in the game, so anyone you see could technically be made in the character creator. It's a small touch, but with a full galaxy to explore, having those diverse faces should make it feel more lifelike.

Pirate, explorer, bounty hunter, space cowboy, cyberrunner... Who will you be in @StarfieldGame? pic.twitter.com/AGfqMIe5ak — Bethesda Game Studios (@BethesdaStudios) June 11, 2023

Once you're in the character creator, you'll have access to all kinds of options. Starfield starts you off with 40 preset faces, but you can get incredibly granular from there. We spotted options to change everything from your walking style to your teeth. Bethesda is also touting it as the "simplest" creator they've made thus far, which will hopefully mean we'll start seeing some impressive character builds as soon as the game ships.

Of course, it's not just visual. You can also customize your background. This has an impact on your story as you might have a background as a chef that comes in handy during a certain side quest. The possibilities aren't limitless, but it should make every playthrough feel unique. There's also the trait system, which are optional add-ons that give you access to very specific advantages and disadvantages. The team showed off "Hero Worshipped," which is one that fans of The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion will know well.

In short, Starfield's character creator is shaping up to be a phenomenal way for players to build the exact avatar they want to explore the cosmos. With the shipbuilder being equally robust, players will be able to live out all their wildest space fantasies. Starfield comes to Xbox and PC platforms on September 6.