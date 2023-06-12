Starfield Shows Off Intricate Ship Builder at Xbox Games Showcase

Starfield fans were the big winners at today's Xbox Games Showcase. Not only did they receive a brand-new trailer as part of the event, but Microsoft followed that up with just over 45 minutes of footage detailing everything from character creation to the watch players can buy as part of the Collector's Edition. One area that received particular attention is the shipbuilder, which got its own special slot in the showcase to give fans a tease of all the wild spacefaring vessels they might come across when they boot up Starfield on September 6.

The shipbuilder segment started by talking about the different technicians you'll meet at each spaceport. We then got a quick look at some of the different types of creations the team has come up with during development. This included a sleek ship that's best used to slip past enemies and a hulking cargo ship that lets you move large quantities of goods across the galaxy. This was only a short taste of what players can build, as the actual shipbuilding section showed that players will have a ton of minute control over how their ship looks and what features it'll come with. Because you can house multiple ships in your fleet, you'll be able to craft the perfect one for any scenario and take them out as needed.

🏙️ Buy, sell... steal? your ship

🔧 Fully customize your ship's systems, modules, look, and layout

🧍 Hire a crew

🚀 Explore!#Starfield pic.twitter.com/e1Dju435wg — Bethesda Game Studios (@BethesdaStudios) June 11, 2023

In fact, when the developers blew out one of the starting ships to see everything you can swap around, it was staggering. Everything from the grave drive to the landing gears can be customized, giving you complete control over your ship. It's incredibly granular and seemingly takes the Fallout 4 base-building and blows it out in a way that provides more options, while also not being quite as messy. That said, the team did briefly touch on how the parts you add will give you modules inside your ship to give you options for crafting, storage, and other things, so we'll have to wait for the game to launch to see exactly how it works.

Potentially the most exciting thing mentioned in the footage is that you can customize your ship's crew. Bethesda didn't delve into that too much, but it might be an interesting system that takes advantage of the fun characters the developer is known to make. Either way, it won't be much longer until players can check it all out for themselves. Starfield launches on Xbox and PC platforms on September 6.