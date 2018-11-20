‘Starlink: Battle For Atlas’ On Sale For an Unbeatable Price At Amazon

If you’ve been hesitant to pick up Ubisoft‘s Starlink: Battle For Atlas this holiday season…don’t be. I reviewed it a little while back and found it to be an entertaining out-of-this world adventure, particularly on Nintendo Switch. And thanks to a new Black Friday deal at Amazon, you can get your hands on a physical copy for dirt cheap.

Currently, the retailer is selling the Nintendo Switch version of Starlink (the best one, IMO) for just $39.99. That’s half off its usual price of $79.99, which is a savings in itself. And on top of that, this version also includes the legendary Star Fox Arwing, as well as the pilot himself, so you can get in on the action with your favorite ship right away!

Videos by ComicBook.com

If you prefer, there are other versions of the game on sale as well. The Xbox One version and PlayStation 4 edition are on sale for $39.99 also, although those do not come with the Arwing. You do get another ship and pilot, however; and you still get to enjoy what the game has to offer.

Here are the details in case you need a reminder of just how this game works.

Mix and match pilots, ships, wings, and weapons to fully customize your dream starship.

Instantly see changes that you make to your physical ship get applied in-game.

Build your own playstyle with unique pilot abilities and weapon configurations to overcome deadly challenges.

Seamlessly and freely explore seven of the unique alien planets in the Atlas Star System.

Team up with your favorite wingman in split-screen co-op action.

Again, we know that it’s not Ubisoft’s most alluring title this holiday season, with Assassin’s Creed Odyssey getting a lot of kudos from gamers. But, again, as I noted in my review, it’s good stuff. “Starlink: Battle For Atlas is a surprise that comes out of left field for me. What sounded like Skylanders in space initially is actually a jam-packed action/adventure that feels like the best parts of Star Wars: Starfighter and No Man’s Sky jammed together. The exploratory theme is just right, even if some things can take a little while; and the two portions of gameplay — space battles and skimming a planet surface — really blend together better than I thought they would. The presentation really stands out as well.

Ubisoft’s Starlink: Battle For Atlas is a real surprise, and a game that will take you places within its vast universe. Don’t let it pass you by — I almost did.”

So there you go. This is the best way to literally take flight with this game, and for an unbeatable price. Dive in here.

Starlink: Battle For Atlas is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch.

(Disclaimer: Clicking on the link above may provide WWG a small commission. We appreciate your support!)