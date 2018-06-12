Starlink: Battle for Atlus Reveals Star Fox Add-On Trailer

Star Fox

The announcement of the Star Fox content came as a surprise during Ubisoft’s presentation, especially seeing how Nintendo’s conference is still yet to be seen. It’s a welcome release though with those who remember old and recent Star Fox games recently able to play as the space-faring pilot once again in a totally new experience. The Star Fox will be an exclusive release for Nintendo Switch players when it becomes available on October 16.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Lead a group of interstellar pilots as you build your own starship, explore the Atlas Star System, and battle the vile Grax and his Forgotten Legion,” the description of the new Star Fox trailer read. Featuring special guest pilot Fox McCloud and his Arwing. Battle in exclusive Add-on Star Wolf missions! Available October 16.”

We know that the content will at least include Fox McCloud himself and his signature Arwing, but it’s unclear how many of the original crew will be available in the bonus content that’s coming to the Nintendo Switch.

Star Link: Battle for Atlas will launch on October 16th with Star Fox as an exclusive FREE experience for the Nintendo Switch. Read on here >> https://t.co/kLw0VvlVTP || pic.twitter.com/fySmwfteRx — Ubisoft @ E3 (@Ubisoft) June 11, 2018

For those who aren’t familiar with Starlink: Battle for Atlus, you can read up on the game’s core details below along with mention of the Nintendo Switch exclusivity of the extra content and bonus missions.

NINTENDO SWITCH SYSTEM EXCLUSIVE

Star Fox comes to Starlink: Battle for Atlas with exclusive add-on content featuring Fox McCloud, Arwing, and bonus missions!

FULLY CUSTOMIZE YOUR STARSHIP: THE CHOICE IS YOURS

Mix and match pilots, hulls, wings, and weapons to assemble your ideal starship with an unprecedented level of customization and creativity. Changes to your physical ship instantly appear in-game allowing you to immediately jump into the battle.

EXPLORE AN ENTIRE STAR SYSTEM

Travel seamlessly through the exotic alien worlds of the Atlas Star System. Each one of its planets has its own identity, ecosystem and wildlife. Be careful, as space is a hostile environment and will present many challenges. The world evolves depending on your actions and your choices. Everything you do has an impact on your journey, and enemies will react and fight back intelligently and take over the star system if you don’t stop them.

GET CREATIVE IN COMBAT

Build your unique play style. Experiment with different pilot abilities, weapon types, and status effects to discover and unleash devastating combos upon your enemies and overcome deadly challenges.