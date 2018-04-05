State of Decay 2 Drops New Gameplay Trailer for PAX East

When Undead Labs first revealed State of Decay 2 back in 2016, fans were instantly hooked on seeing the sequel to the wildly popular zombie title. Since then, we’ve gotten amazing looks at concept art, phenomenal in-game footage, and now we’ve got a closer look at how the homestead will function throughout the experience.

The video, seen above, has made its official debut during the PAX East festivities and shows off more of the undead hordes that players will face throughout their journey. Driving mechanics are also featured, as well as the developed weapon system, combat, environmentals, and tons more. This is the most in-depth gameplay footage we’ve seen so far, which is only making us even more excited for its May release.

State of Decay 2 will be arriving for Xbox One and PC on May 22nd and will retail at $29.99. For those looking to get that Ultimate Edition treatment, that version is set at a $49.99 price tag. The Ultimate Edition comes with early access to the title, State of Decay: Year One Survival Edition, and the Independence and Daybreak DLC packs.

Some may be scratching their heads a little bit at the lower price tag. For those worried that is a reflection of expected quality, Microsoft’s General Manager of Games Marketing, Aaron Greenberg, told the site that it was more a projection of longevity than immediate quality:

“Our goal is to build a long-term relationship with the State of Decay community and to foster deeper experiences with the franchise. We believe State of Decay 2 accomplishes this goal by immersing fans in the ultimate zombie survival fantasy, and we want to give more players the opportunity to join in and experience this unique game.”

State of Decay 2 will be arriving on Xbox One and Windows 10 on May 22nd of this year! For more about the game:

“Small-Town America, one year from today. The dead have risen, and civilization has fallen. Even the military couldn’t stop the zombies, and now humanity stands on the brink of extinction. It’s up to you to gather survivors and build a community, explore your lasting legacy, and redefine what it means to survive.

In State of Decay 2, your base is more than just a place for your survivors to sleep at night. It’s your sanctuary, offering protection against the hungry dead lurking beyond the wall. It’s your command post, where you plan the perfect zombie-killing strategies. Most of all, it’s a manifestation of your personal long-term survival strategies as you customize it with your ideal facilities and improvements. Will you build a watch tower or plant a garden? An infirmary or a workshop? How will you choose to carve out a small slice of civilization from the chaotic apocalypse?”