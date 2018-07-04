New State of Decay 2 Patch Tackles Community Issues, More

If you here with us in the United States, then chances are you are planning on celebrating July 4th – Independence Day. That, or at very least you know about it. State of Decay 2 is getting its own revolution on in the form of a new DLC and the Independence Pack was pretty much a surprise to everyone! In addition to the viva la revolution content pack, the team over at Undead has also rolled out a brand new patch to tackle important bugs, community issues, and much more.

Here’s what the team over at Undead had to say about Patch 2.1:

The “Purchase” DLC button on Main Menu now works properly for players with new profiles who don’t own any DLC.

The mission “Builder: Make Your Own Gear” can now be completed if the player has a built-in Machine Shop at their base.

Characters on the Community screen now re-orient correctly when changes are made to the community.

Newly selected leaders are now positioned correctly on the Community screen.

Fixed an issue where sometimes newly recruited community members would overlap or be standing too close to others on the Community screen.

Characters now properly gain experience in their close combat specialization when fighting with their close combat weapon.

Characters who have earned at least 1 star in their Gunslinging specialization are now able to snap-aim with the [ A ] button as expected.

The in-game Independence Pack purchase confirmation banner no longer eagerly pops up with every player session.

Fixed several missions that occasionally couldn’t be completed due to missing items (such as Lost and Found: Search for the Mace, Eagle Eye: Sniper’s Stash, and the various resource-scavenging Radio Menu missions). These missions should now properly place the necessary items in the world.

As far as the DLC pack goes, “Declare your independence from tyrannical zombie hordes with this exciting array of fiery, flashy new toys for your State of Decay 2 community! The Independence Pack offers three new vehicles perfect for running down zeds on the highway, including the Pyrohawk, the Burninator, and the Meatwagon. You’ll also receive access to a supply drop containing three new patriotic melee weapons, two unique new ranged weapons and piles of single-use fireworks that are perfect for causing general havoc.”

State of Decay 2 is available now on Xbox One and Windows 10. The Independence Pack is available for $4.99!