State of Decay 2 PC Specs Revealed

For those looking forward to the next phase in the zombie experience, State of Decay 2 is almost here. Before the Play Anywhere title makes its grand debut on May 22nd, for those looking to play on PC – there are a few you things you should know going in to make sure your hardware is up to snuff.

Though the co-op adventure promises a beautiful experience with smooth combat mechanics and different ways to play, if you’re looking at taking a break from the console a bit, here are the minimum requirements as well as the recommended settings:

Bare minimum requirements:

OS: Windows 10

Windows 10 Architecture: x64, X64

x64, X64 Keyboard: Integrated Keyboard

Integrated Keyboard Mouse: Integrated Mouse

Integrated Mouse DirectX: Version 11

Version 11 Memory: 8 GB

8 GB Video Memory: 2 GB

2 GB Processor: AMD FX-6300 | Intel i5-2500 @ 2.7GHz

AMD FX-6300 | Intel i5-2500 @ 2.7GHz Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 760 | AMD Radeon HD 7870

For a more optimized experience, how the game is truly meant to be played:

OS: Windows 10

Windows 10 Architecture: x64, X64

x64, X64 Keyboard: Integrated Keyboard

Integrated Keyboard Mouse: Integrated Mouse

Integrated Mouse DirectX: Version 11

Version 11 Memory: 16 GB

16 GB Video Memory: 4 GB

4 GB Processor: AMD FX-8350 | i5 4570 @ 3.2 GHz

AMD FX-8350 | i5 4570 @ 3.2 GHz Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 960 | AMD Radeon R9 380

State of Decay 2 will be arriving on Xbox One and Windows 10 on May 22nd! For more about the game:

“Small-Town America, one year from today. The dead have risen, and civilization has fallen. Even the military couldn’t stop the zombies, and now humanity stands on the brink of extinction. It’s up to you to gather survivors and build a community, explore your lasting legacy, and redefine what it means to survive.

In State of Decay 2, your base is more than just a place for your survivors to sleep at night. It’s your sanctuary, offering protection against the hungry dead lurking beyond the wall. It’s your command post, where you plan the perfect zombie-killing strategies. Most of all, it’s a manifestation of your personal long-term survival strategies as you customize it with your ideal facilities and improvements. Will you build a watch tower or plant a garden? An infirmary or a workshop? How will you choose to carve out a small slice of civilization from the chaotic apocalypse?”