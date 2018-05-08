State of Decay 2 PC Specs Revealed

For those looking forward to the next phase in the zombie experience, State of Decay 2 is almost here. Before the Play Anywhere title makes its grand debut on May 22nd, for those looking to play on PC – there are a few you things you should know going in to make sure your hardware is up to snuff.
Though the co-op adventure promises a beautiful experience with smooth combat mechanics and different ways to play, if you’re looking at taking a break from the console a bit, here are the minimum requirements as well as the recommended settings:
Videos by ComicBook.com
Bare minimum requirements:
- OS: Windows 10
- Architecture: x64, X64
- Keyboard: Integrated Keyboard
- Mouse: Integrated Mouse
- DirectX: Version 11
- Memory: 8 GB
- Video Memory: 2 GB
- Processor: AMD FX-6300 | Intel i5-2500 @ 2.7GHz
- Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 760 | AMD Radeon HD 7870
For a more optimized experience, how the game is truly meant to be played:
- OS: Windows 10
- Architecture: x64, X64
- Keyboard: Integrated Keyboard
- Mouse: Integrated Mouse
- DirectX: Version 11
- Memory: 16 GB
- Video Memory: 4 GB
- Processor: AMD FX-8350 | i5 4570 @ 3.2 GHz
- Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 960 | AMD Radeon R9 380
State of Decay 2 will be arriving on Xbox One and Windows 10 on May 22nd! For more about the game:
“Small-Town America, one year from today. The dead have risen, and civilization has fallen. Even the military couldn’t stop the zombies, and now humanity stands on the brink of extinction. It’s up to you to gather survivors and build a community, explore your lasting legacy, and redefine what it means to survive.
In State of Decay 2, your base is more than just a place for your survivors to sleep at night. It’s your sanctuary, offering protection against the hungry dead lurking beyond the wall. It’s your command post, where you plan the perfect zombie-killing strategies. Most of all, it’s a manifestation of your personal long-term survival strategies as you customize it with your ideal facilities and improvements. Will you build a watch tower or plant a garden? An infirmary or a workshop? How will you choose to carve out a small slice of civilization from the chaotic apocalypse?”
- It’s up to you to build your base, develop your characters, and manage resources to survive as a group in this post-apocalyptic zombie world.
- Develop each survivor’s skills to improve their capabilities and strengthen your community.
- Play solo or team up with up to three friends to explore an open world filled with dynamic zombies, human enemies, and the valuable gear necessary to keep your community alive.
- In the zombie apocalypse, you must create your own moral code. Every decision has lasting consequences that you must face. How you decide to survive may surprise you.