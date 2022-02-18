Steam Makes 8 Games Free to Play Ahead of Next Fest

Steam’s big Steam Next Fest event is coming up soon with the next big game demo festival scheduled to start on February 21st, but PC gamers don’t have to wait that long to take advantage of some Steam-exclusive opportunities. The platform is having another one of its weekends full of free-to-play with eight different titles free for a limited time. The only catch, of course, is that these games are free for you to play, not for you to keep entirely.

Free weekends are pretty commonplace on Steam, but it’s relatively rare to see this many games included in the free weekend at one time unless some sort of event is going on. Regardless of the reason for why all these free games have aligned during one weekend, you can start playing them for free now if you need something to try over the next couple of days.

The games free for the weekend are found below along with brief descriptions of each one to share more insights into what they’re about, though you probably don’t need much background on the first game: FIFA 22.

FIFA 22

“Powered by Football, EA SPORTS FIFA 22 brings the game even closer to the real thing with fundamental gameplay advances and a new season of innovation across every mode.”

Killer in the cabin

“You find yourself among a group of survivors of a bus crash in the Norwegian mountains. Rescue is several days away, so to make it out alive, you and the other players have to cooperate in finding shelter, food and water. But one of you is a killer.”

Descenders

“Descenders is extreme downhill freeriding for the modern era, with procedurally generated worlds, and where mistakes have real consequences. Will you lead your team to glory and become the next legendary Descender?”

Pistol Whip

“Pistol Whip is an unstoppable VR action-rhythm FPS. Journey through a cinematic bullet hell powered by a breakneck soundtrack to become the ultimate action hero legend. Now features the Styles system sandbox for endless replayability.”

Golf With Your Friends

“Why have friends if not to play Golf… With Your Friends! Nothing is out of bounds as you take on courses filled with fast paced, exciting, simultaneous mini golf for up to 12 players!”

HyperBrawl Tournament

“HyperBrawl Tournament is the ultimate arena combat sport. Assemble your team of intergalactic heroes, arm them with outrageous weapons and score your way to victory in classic single player campaigns, couch or online play for up to four players.”

NARAKA: BLADEPOINT

“Bruce Lee and his iconic nunchucks now have joined NARAKA: BLADEPOINT, the up to 60-player PVP mythical action combat experience with martial arts inspired melee combat, gravity defying mobility, vast arsenals of melee & ranged weapons, legendary customizable heroes with epic abilities.”

RPG Maker MZ

“You want to create an RPG, but every game making tool you have found was either too complex or too limited? RPG Maker MZ empowers you with simple tools to create your RPG right out of the box, yet is customizable enough to make the exact RPG you want!”