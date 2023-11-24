Steam Black Friday Deal Makes Fan-Favorite Game 100% Free

For Black Friday, a Steam game is completely free to download, with no strings attached. Most Black Friday deals -- like the GameStop Black Friday deal for 2023's best-selling game -- are for discounts on games, not 100 percent discounts that make said game free. Fanatical has gone this extra step though and is giving out free Steam codes for a game you normally have to buy, while supplies last. It's unclear if this is specifically a Black Friday deal, but the timing suggests as much. Whatever the case, right now, all PC users can now enjoy The Ramp for free.

As noted, the deal doesn't come directly from Valve and Steam, but Fanatical, an authorized seller of Steam keys. All you need to do to claim this offer is subscribe to Fanatical's email newsletter, which costs nothing. Further, if you want, you can unsubscribe after claiming the free download.

As for the game, it debuted back on August 3, 2021 via lone-wolf developer, Paul Schnepf. Since its release, the game has attracted over 1,000 user reviews, 96 percent of which are positive, giving the game an "Overwhelmingly Positive" rating, the highest rating you can earn on Steam. This is bolstered with a solid 82 on Metacritic.

"The Ramp captures the unparalleled feeling of real life vert skateboarding and that's pretty much it," reads an official blurb about the game. "There is a lot this game doesn't feature. What it offers you are the 15 minutes of flow that make a boring day great, at the price of a medium sized cinnamon pistachio latte to go."

"Got this game for free from Fanatical. It's also one of the fastest game to 100%. Instant gratification. Was a blast to play," reads one of these aforementioned user reviews. "Excellent minimalist skateboarding game; once you've gotten the controls down you'll be landing tricks with ease and simply enjoying the flow," reads a second user review.

At the moment of publishing, this deal is only available for another six days or as supplies last. This means it's possible by the time you're reading this the deal may have expired or supplies may run dry. How many more codes there are, currently, we don't know as this information is not divulged.