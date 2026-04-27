Steam Controller Gets Official Release Date, Steam Machine Release Details Still Uknown

After multiple leaks over the past week, Valve has finally confirmed the release date for its upcoming Steam Controller. Upon its announcement this past year, Valve has planned for its new gaming controller to launch alongside its highly anticipated Steam Machine device. Unfortunately, in the early part of 2026, Valve revealed that it would have to indefinitely delay all of its upcoming products due to shortages of manufacturing components that had come about. Now, rather than continue trying to release all of these products at once, Valve has opted for a staggered launch that will begin soon with the Steam Controller.

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On the Steam website today, Valve updated the listing for the Steam Controller and revealed that it will go up for sale next week on May 4th. The controller, which will include haptics, magnetic thumbsticks, and a battery life of over 35 hours, is set to retail for $99. Shipments are then expected to go out quickly after this purchasing process begins.

Although the Steam Controller was clearly meant to release in tandem with the Steam Machine, it’s worth stressing that the gamepad can be used on other platforms. Not only is it accessible with standard PCs, but it’s also compatible with Valve’s Steam Deck as well. So even if it might be viewed as the primary controller for the Steam Machine, there are still plenty of ways to use it in the immediate future before Valve’s upcoming PC arrives.

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Speaking of the release of the Steam Machine, Valve hasn’t said anything new about the hardware and when it might finally launch. The last time Valve commented on the product, it said it was still aiming to release it at some point in the first half of 2026. With May nearly upon us, it seems likely that Valve will provide more details relatively soon on the Steam Machine and whether or not this release estimation will still be met.

Regardless of when the Steam Machine finally drops, it’s good to see that Valve is finally pushing forward with the launch of some of its other products this year. Whenever we do have official info on the release of the Steam Machine or Steam Frame VR headset, we’ll be sure to bring that news to you here on ComicBook.

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