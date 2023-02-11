Steam Users Surprised With Limited Time Freebie

Steam users have been surprised with a limited-time freebie for one of 2023's biggest releases, at least when measured by noteworthiness because while the game in question had lots of attention and eyeballs, it doesn't look like many of these eyeballs clicked the purchase button. That said, those eyeballs that did purchase Forspoken will be happy to know an additional bit of content has been made free, at least on Steam.

More specifically, and for a limited time, all those playing the game on Steam can download the Forspoken Cat's Meow Cloak for free, no strings attached. The cut-off for this deal is February 16 though, so if you're reading this after February 16, you've missed the boat. According to the Steam listing for the item, it's "a cloak clearly put together with cat fanatics in mind that grants the wearer power."

For those that don't know: Forspoken is an action RPG from developer Luminous Productions and publisher Square Enix. It is the sophomore effort of the former, who made its debut in 2016 with Final Fantasy 15. The game was released on January 24 via PC and PS5, nothing else. It is a console exclusive, and it is from the team behind Final Fantasy 15, meaning it was a fairly substantial release when it happened, however, it failed to ultimately live up to the expectations these two things set.

On PS5, the game has a 65 on Metacritic. On PC, it has a 67. How the game has sold, we don't know, but silence is usually telling and the game's lackluster Steam performance and its lackluster performance at various retail markets suggest it's going to come up short on this side of the business as well. That said, if you're enjoying the game on Steam, then make sure to claim this freebie before it's gone because once it's gone, it's likely gone for good. These types of promotions rarely ever repeat.

