New Steam Deal Makes $30 Game Free to Download

Between now June 8, all Steam users can download a 2017 strategy game for free. Normally, the game in question runs at $29.99, so the offer represents an opportunity for considerable savings, but you need to act within this window of time. Once downloaded though, the game is yours to keep. In other words, this is not a free trial or a demo for the game. It's a free download for the whole game, and once claimed, it's yours to keep. As for the game, it's called Field of Glory II.

"Field of Glory II is a turn-based tactical game set during the Rise of Rome from 280 BC to 25 BC," reads an official blurb about the game. "The game that brought the fun and excitement of the tabletop experience to digital form is back. Developed by legendary designer Richard Bodley Scott in a completely new 3D engine, Field of Glory is ready to set new standards in computer wargaming. Field of Glory II allows you to fight large or small battles for or against Rome, or between the other nations who are as yet unaware of the Roman threat, or what-if battles between nations that never actual came into conflict historically, but might have done if the course of history had been different."

On Steam, the game boasts a "Very Positive" user review rating, with 88 percent of the 774 user reveiws recommending the game. "A very honest, turn based, old school wargame. Better suited to those who have a feeling for ancient history and would like to see the interaction of the units they read about in a game," reads one of these user reviews.

As the game's Steam page notes, the game is "Playable" on Steam Deck. This is the middle level of compatibilty between "Verified" and "Unsupported." There is also "Unknown," but this one isn't very common. For those unsure what "Playable means," in this sense, Valve describes it as follows: "functional on Steam Deck, but might require extra effort to interact with or configure." In other words, this game should be run fine on Steam Deck, but you may run into some hiccups and issues here and there.