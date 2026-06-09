Two Steam Deck Verified Games Now 100% Free

There are two Steam games that are Steam Deck Verified and are currently available to download for free on the Valve platform. In the case of both of these Steam games, though, this will change on June 14. Until then, though, both are free to download and will be permanent additions to your library. And where many free Steam games aren’t very noteworthy, these are two fan favorites based on their very high user review scores.

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For those who do not know, a Steam Deck Verified game is a game that Valve has tested and can confirm works from start to finish on the handheld, and it’s supposed to work well. Unfortunately, there have been instances of Verifications being seemingly handed out too cheaply, but thankfully this is not relevant with either of these free PC games.

Gravity Circuit

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Gravity Circuit is an old-school action-packed 2D platformer inspired by games from the peak of the genre in the 1980s and 1990s. In it, you play as Kai, a lone-wolf war hero with the mysterious powers of the “Gravity Circuit,” which he will need to see the end of his mission in a futuristic world overrun with sentient robots. Meanwhile, it notably has a sequel, Gravity Circuit 2, scheduled for release in 2027.

Gravity Circuit was released in 2023 by developer Domesticated Ant Games, with the aid of PID Games and Dear Villagers as publishers. And it’s a fan-favorite, as evidenced by the fact it has an “Overwhelmingly Positive” rating on Steam, the highest possible rating on the Valve platform. This is thanks to 95% of 2,120 user reviews rating the game positively. To pair with this it has a very impressive 89 on Metacritic.

PICO Park: Classic Edition

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PICO Park is an action-puzzle party game for 2-8 players that can be played locally or via multiplayer. In the game, the objective is to get all the keys to get to the end of the game, but this spans 48 levels with various gimmicks designed to trip you up.

PICO Park was released back in 2021 by developer Tecopark, who also published the game. It was once a game locked behind a purchase, but it was recently made free, and that is because it’s being delisted later this month on June 14. To date, it has a “Very Positive” rating with a 94% approval rating across 9,463 user reviews. This is just one point shy of the aforementioned best rating on Steam, “Overwhelmingly Positive.”

All of that said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think, or join the video game conversations happening over on the ComicBook Forum.