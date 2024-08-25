New Strategy Game on Steam Has a Near Perfect Rating

A new strategy game released this week on Steam is currently sitting at 963 user reviews, with a 98 percent approval rating. This means the game boasts an “Overwhelmingly Positive” Steam User Review score, the highest rating you can earn on the Valve platform. To coincide with the release buzz, the game is even on sale, allowing Steam users to pick it up with a 10 percent discount that knocks the game’s price down from $19.99 to $17.99.

The game in question is called Tactical Breach Wizards from Suspicious Developments, a studio that has made a name for itself with releases like Gunpoint and Heat Signature. To date, the studio has not released a game on Steam with a rating less than 94 percent. None of their games have achieved substantial commercial success, but all have been received very well by critics and consumers a like. And it looks like Tactical Breach Wizards is continuing this positive trend for the developer.

In reviews, Steam users cite games such as XCOM, Into the Breach, and Invisible Inc. In other words, if any of these games tickle your fancy, there is a decent chance this one will as well.

“This is easily one of the best games I’ve played this year,” reads one of these user reviews. “It combines the best elements of both turn-based tactics and puzzle games to produce something that feels complex and rich without being confusing or frustrating. The writing is top notch, the worldbuilding is surprisingly deep for a game of this type and I found myself unable to put it down until I’d finished the whole thing. Replayability is a little bit limited compared to Suspicious Developments’ previous output, but I’d still strongly recommend you get this even if you only play it through once. I don’t think there’s anything quite like it on the market right now.”

About the Game + Trailer

“Tactical Breach Wizards is a turn-based tactics game in which you lead a team of renegade wizards in kevlar, as they unravel a modern conspiracy plot and/or find the most stylish way to punch a Traffic Warlock through a 4th story window.

For those on Steam Deck interested in checking it out, the game is listed as “Playable” on Steam Deck. According to Valve, this means it “may require extra effort to interact with or configure” but it is playable from start to finish with no glaring issues.