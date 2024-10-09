Steam Users Can Grab Game for Just $0.99 If They Act Fast

Steam users can currently grab a survival game for just $0.99, thanks to a new deal. That said, those interested in picking up the Steam game will need to act fast as the deal is only available for a limited time. More specifically, it is available for another 37 hours at the moment of writing this, which means it will expire on October 10. However, the deal could expire before this if supplies run at. Currently, 80 percent of stock remains available, but this could change very quickly.

Normally, stock isn't an issue when buying directly from Steam, but this deal comes the way of Fanatical, a third-party seller of Steam keys. Because of this, there isn't unlimited supply like when buying directly from Steam. For those that have never used Fanatical, it is very reputable and reliable, and is also currently offering 5 percent off your next order, allowing you to get this deal for even cheaper.

As for Steam Deck compatibility, the game in question does indeed run on the Steam Deck. Valve specifically lists the game as "playable" on Steam Deck, which is different than "verified." According to Valve, the former indicates the game is functional on Steam Deck, however, it may require extra effort to interact with and configure.

For those interested, the game is The Wild Eight from developer Eight Points and publisher HypeTrain Digital. If this is your first time hearing about the game, it was released back in 2019 and it is an action-adventure game with survival gameplay.

On Steam, it has amassed 6,033 user reviews to date, 71 percent of which are positive, giving the game a "Mostly Positive" Steam User Review rating. Below, you can read more about the Steam game and check out an official trailer for it as well.

"The mysterious plane crash was only the beginning," reads the game's official description on Steam. Eight survivors are stranded in the middle of an unforgiving frozen wilderness of Alaska. Don't let it consume you. Find out the truth. Survive and live to tell the tale of The Wild Eight. In The Wild Eight, always be on the move – it is your only way to survive and find out what happened with this mysterious place. It is a challenging and fun game designed for both teamwork multiplayer and an immersive single-player experience."

Those that decide to check out The Wild Eight now that it is less than one dollar on Steam, should expect a game that is about 9 to 14 hours long. Completionists will need substantially longer than this though. More specifically, those looking to 100% the Steam game will need closer to 30 hours with it.

