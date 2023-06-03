Steam Sale Offers Over 30 Different Games for $1 or Less

A new Steam sale through Fanatical offers over 30 different PC games for $1 or less. Dubbed the "Dollar Collections" sale, the promotion includes single games, bundles, and packs, which means in some cases you can get three games for the price of $1. You can hardly buy a candy bar for $1. That said, and as you would expect, these aren't award-winning, chart-toping, "Metacritic Must Play" games. The games featured are one, smaller, and two not of the highest quality. If they were either of these things you'd be hard pressed to ever find them for $1

"Get your hands on a massive selection of awesome bundles, packs, special editions and more, all for a dollar each," reads an official pitch of the sale. "Pack your cart full with a huge collection of gaming bundle goodness, including the Unity of Command Trilogy Bundle, Starpoint Gemini 2 Gold Pack, Action Roguelike Double Pack (ft. Tesla Force and Skeletal Avenger), Fugitives and Outlaws Double Pack (ft. American Fugitive and 12 is Better Than 6), and many more... Available for a limited time only, while stocks last."

If you're interested, you can find the sale HERE. Of course, the sale is a limited time offer and pending supply, which means by the time you're reading this all of it or some of the deals included may have expired. It's also worth noting again this sale comes the way of Fanatical, a verified and reputable third-party seller. How it works is you make the purchase through their site and they dish out Steam keys for whatever you have bought. How are they able to make games so cheap? Well, there are a few reasons, but the primary reason is they buy keys in bulk at a discount price.

