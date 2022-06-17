Steam Deck Update Fixes Some of the Biggest Games

A new Steam Deck update has been released, courtesy of Steam, and it fixes a variety of games that have had issues running on the console through Windows, including Halo Infinite, one of the biggest games on the handheld PC. The improvements come as part of a larger update to the APU driver for Windows on Steam Deck. That said, if you're not using Windows on Steam Deck, this update isn't very relevant to you.

"Hello to all Steam Deck + Windows (WinDeck?) enthusiasts! We've just updated the APU driver for Windows on Steam Deck to address issues with Halo Infinite and other titles that regressed recently," said Yang of the update.

As for when the next proper software update will release, we don't know. Valve hasn't teased a new update and it's not been releasing them too frequently. And with it so focused on producing units there's a chance software updates have taken backseat. Whatever the case, when a new proper update is released, we will update you with everything you need to know.

Windows Drivers

APU driver – download here, run setup.exe to install. This driver is updated as of June 16, 2022.

Wi-Fi driver – download here, run install.bat to install.

Bluetooth driver – download here, run installdriver.cmd to install.

SD Card reader driver – download here, run setup.exe to install.

Audio drivers: Download driver 1/2, right click cs35l41.inf and select Install. (last updated June 13, 2022) -- Download driver 2/2, right click NAU88L21.inf and select Install. -- These INF files will show up as 'Setup Information' type files in File Explorer. -- On Windows 11, right click and select 'Show More Options' to see the 'Install' option. -- Don't forget to get the updated APU driver above for audio support.

Steam Deck is available in a few different varieties at a few different price points, however, they are impossible to buy right now. In fact, many still haven't had their pre-orders even fulfilled. For more coverage on the new piece of hardware and all things Steam, click here.