This Week’s Big Steam Game Is Steam Deck Verified

There are two noteworthy Steam games releasing this week, but only one is going to be Verified on Steam Deck, while the other is simply listed as “Playable.” The latter, for those all looking forward to is Rematch. Whether it will be updated to be Steam Deck Verified after release, we don’t know, but at launch it will not be Steam Deck Verified. What will be though is FBC: Firebreak, the newest game from Remedy Entertainment, the studio behind games and series such as Control, Alan Wake, Quantum Break, and the first two Max Payne games.

For those unfamiliar with the game, FBC: Firebreak is a three-player co-op first-person shooter set in the same mysterious federal agency that the aforementioned Control is set in. Whether it will be any good, remains to be seen. It is certainly a smaller, more experimental release from the studio, but because it comes from Remedy Entertainment, it has garnered lots of attention nonetheless.

“FBC: Firebreak is a cooperative first-person shooter set within a mysterious federal agency under assault by otherworldly forces,” reads an official description of the game on Steam, for those unfamiliar with it. “As a years-long siege on the agency’s headquarters reaches its boiling point, only Firebreak— the Bureau’s most versatile unit—has the gear and the guts to plunge into the building’s strangest crises, restore order, contain the chaos, and fight to reclaim control.”

As for what Steam Deck Verified means, it means Valve has tested the game and not only is it playable from start to finish but it works well with the Steam Deck’s built-in controls and unique display. And it achieves this by default, aka it does not require further configuration from Steam Deck users.

FBC: Firebreak will cost $49.99 on Steam when it releases, the same price on every other platform. However, on Xbox and PS5 some users will be able to enjoy it at no extra cost via Xbox Game Pass and PS Plus, respectively.

