Free PC Game Available on Steam for 48 Hours Only (And It’s Steam Deck Verified)

Steam users have a new free PC game they can grab, but they only have 48 hours to grab it. Not only is the PC game free on Steam, but it is Steam Deck Verified according to its Steam listing. This means Valve has tested the game on the Steam Deck and can ensure the entire game runs on the handheld, runs well, and requires no additional configuration from Steam Deck owners. Unfortunately, those on the hunt for deals for for the latest or greatest games on Steam will find this new free Steam game underwhelming. It is far from the best PC game on Steam, but it is free until June 17.

The free Steam game in question is called Paradox Soul, which according to developer Ritual Games is a “a Metroidvania pixel action-shooter hybrid.” This is not the first release from Ritual Games, however, like Paradox Soul, its previous games have yet to make a splash on Steam, which is probably why you have never heard of the studio and why this game has been made free on Steam.

As for Paradox Soul, specifically, it boasts a “Mixed” rating on Steam. Only 43 percent of user reviews rate the game positively, and considering it is available for free currently, which usually inflates scores, this is an even worse return. But again, it is free.

“Paradox Soul is a 2D explorative action-shooter hybrid,’ reads an official description of the game on Steam. “You play Dr Alli Rose, a research scientist who stumbles across a peculiar test facility, determined to unravel the mystery and take on whatever evil is in her path.” Shoot, cover and dash your way through this nightmarish Metroidvania game!”

It is worth noting that Paradox Soul only normally costs $4.99, so this free deal on Steam is not exactly the biggest money saver. However, for those on a tight budget, $5 saved can go a long way.

Meanwhile, those interested in how the game is, there isn’t sufficient data on this, however, most user reviews are from accounts with no more than a few hours of playtime, so don’t expect anything much more than this.

