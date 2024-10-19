5 Best Steam Games Released This Week

Any given week, a ton of Steam and Steam Deck games are released. Sifting through the filler to find the hidden gems, in addition to the big hype train releases is sometimes difficult. To this end, we are compiling the best Steam games released every week.

To achieve this, there are a few qualifications to consider. Both the critical and consumer reception of the game, as well as how relevant it is. To this end, this is not just the highest-rated Steam games each week, because a game with a perfect rating but only one review makes this model defective. No system is perfect though, so if you see a new Steam game missing that you think should be on here, let us know in the comments. Otherwise, enjoy the five best Steam games released this week, and one honorable mention.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Assassin’s Creed Mirage

About: “Experience the story of Basim, a cunning street thief seeking answers and justice as he navigates the bustling streets of ninth-century Baghdad. Through a mysterious, ancient organization known as the Hidden Ones, he will become a deadly Master Assassin and change his fate in ways he never could have imagined.”

Steam Rating: 72% Approval

Price: $24.99

Neva

About: “Neva is an emotionally-charged action adventure from the visionary team behind the critically acclaimed GRIS. Neva chronicles the story of Alba, a young woman bound to a curious wolf cub following a traumatic encounter with dark forces. Together they embark on a perilous journey through a once-beautiful world as it slowly decays around them.”

Steam Rating: 95% Approval

Price: $19.99

Drova – Forsaken Kin

About: “Drova – Forsaken Kin is a pixel art Action-RPG inspired by the grim dark classics of the genre and the mystical allure of Celtic mythology. Dive into a handcrafted open world where your choices and actions shape the environment. A society has discovered the power of a dead empire: to capture the spirits that govern nature and rule over them instead. However, the anger of the remaining spirits divided them. Where will you stand?”

Steam Rating: 96% Approval

Price: $22.49

A Quiet Place: The Road Ahead

About: “A Quiet Place: The Road Ahead is a single-player horror adventure game inspired by the critically acclaimed blockbuster movie franchise that highlights a unique survivor story after an invasion of deadly creatures. In this exclusive spin-off, experience the journey of a young woman who must endure a treacherous apocalypse in the midst of interpersonal family conflicts, all while coming to terms with her own inner fears.

Steam Rating: 74% Approval

Price: $29.99

Citadelum

About: “Defy the Gods of the Pantheon or follow their will. Become the master of oh so many lives and destiny of so few in this twist to the genre face to face with the old deities.”

Steam Rating: 78% Approval Rating

Price: $19.99

Honorable Mention: Sniper Killer

About: “In Sniper Killer, you take on the role of both Detective Comardy and the cryptic “Sniper Killer” as the story unravels after each victim has their brains splattered across the ground by a well placed shot. From the scummy streets of the city to the state carnival, no location is safe from the Sniper’s watchful eye.”

Steam Rating: 89% Approval

Price: $10.79