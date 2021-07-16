Steam Deck Pre-Orders Go Terribly Wrong

Pre-orders for Valve's new handheld PC platform, known as the Steam Deck, went live this afternoon, and as we have come to expect from purchasing situations like this, the process of trying to acquire a Steam Deck quickly went south. Not only did Valve's own interface essentially crash the moment that pre-orders began, but those looking to pick up the new hardware ran into a number of other issues.

Likely the most notable problems that many ran into when trying to buy the Steam Deck came with actually finalizing the purchase. While the process of adding a unit to the cart wasn't difficult, Valve's interface was regularly blocking people from finishing their orders due to a supposed high number of attempts. Conversely, some others were met with error pages that simply told them that "something went wrong". As a whole, the pre-order process for the Steam Deck was a hot mess and even those who were able to get one had problems at some point along the way.

Fortunately, the only silver lining to this situation seems to be that many who kept at it were able to eventually get the Steam Deck ordered for themselves. Even hours after pre-orders first went live, Valve still seems to be confirming new purchases. So if you're someone who has already given up, you might want to keep trying.

Were you able to snag a Steam Deck pre-order for yourself this afternoon? Let me know either down in the comments or hit me up on Twitter at @MooreMan12.

Additionally, if you would like to get a better idea of what this purchasing process was actually like for the Steam Deck today, keep reading on to see how it worked out for a number of fans.