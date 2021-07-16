Steam Deck Pre-Orders Go Terribly Wrong
Pre-orders for Valve's new handheld PC platform, known as the Steam Deck, went live this afternoon, and as we have come to expect from purchasing situations like this, the process of trying to acquire a Steam Deck quickly went south. Not only did Valve's own interface essentially crash the moment that pre-orders began, but those looking to pick up the new hardware ran into a number of other issues.
Likely the most notable problems that many ran into when trying to buy the Steam Deck came with actually finalizing the purchase. While the process of adding a unit to the cart wasn't difficult, Valve's interface was regularly blocking people from finishing their orders due to a supposed high number of attempts. Conversely, some others were met with error pages that simply told them that "something went wrong". As a whole, the pre-order process for the Steam Deck was a hot mess and even those who were able to get one had problems at some point along the way.
Fortunately, the only silver lining to this situation seems to be that many who kept at it were able to eventually get the Steam Deck ordered for themselves. Even hours after pre-orders first went live, Valve still seems to be confirming new purchases. So if you're someone who has already given up, you might want to keep trying.
Were you able to snag a Steam Deck pre-order for yourself this afternoon? Let me know either down in the comments or hit me up on Twitter at @MooreMan12.
Additionally, if you would like to get a better idea of what this purchasing process was actually like for the Steam Deck today, keep reading on to see how it worked out for a number of fans.
It Started With an Explosion
The Steam Deck website exploded immediately— Spawn Wave (@SpawnWaveMedia) July 16, 2021
prevnext
Slow Down on Those Purchases!
ya think!?! #SteamDeck pic.twitter.com/bdaVxAO3W1— Scott Hanselman (@shanselman) July 16, 2021
prevnext
Something Went Wrong
Nothing brings the gaming community together like screaming at a pre-orders error screen. #SteamDeck pic.twitter.com/TffZuZAOTJ— Rachel Weber 🌺🐻🔥 (@therachelweber) July 16, 2021
prevnext
Even Justin Roiland Came Up Short
Just attempting one purchase really. Welp. I guess it’s off to eBay with for me. @Steam #SteamDeck pic.twitter.com/8Akc7ceufI— Justin Roiland (@JustinRoiland) July 16, 2021
prevnext
The Loop Keeps Going
Steam: "Something went wrong with your purchase. Try again in a minute"
Me: *Tries again in a minute*
Steam: "It looks like you've been attempting a lot of purchases. Please wait a while before trying again." #SteamDeck pic.twitter.com/TqTb1lDK1w— Retrograde Mikey (@RetrogradeMikey) July 16, 2021
prevnext
I Got $5 On It
Live look at everyone able to preorder #SteamDeck with the minimum deposit pic.twitter.com/GevSvSdMkH— Jason Fanelli (@BigManFanelli) July 16, 2021
prevnext
Why Not?
Everyone right now #SteamDeck pic.twitter.com/GcuybxHOz5— Cristina Ramos (@SaffronCR) July 16, 2021
prevnext
Xavier Woods Isn't Giving Up Just Yet
I’m so happy for my friends tho! If you were able to get through and snag a #SteamDeck then @steam blessings be upon you!
I’ve been trying on pc (program and browser) and mobile. BUT I WILL NOT GIVE UP! I think this thing is gonna be so worth it. Trying again in 30🤞🏾 https://t.co/twbEIcUXgi pic.twitter.com/vyTeGfw1AR— Austin #Creed4KOTR - Future King of The Ring (@AustinCreedWins) July 16, 2021
prevnext
I Don't Even Want to be Around...
Me after getting locked out while attempting to reserve a #SteamDeck pic.twitter.com/Iz32ufMR3f— Spicy ADHD Friend (@ChilliCrisp) July 16, 2021
prevnext
Resale Is Already Going Nuts
512GB Steam Deck sold for $1.6k.
To the moooooooon! pic.twitter.com/IiIfddW4Z3— Mat Piscatella (@MatPiscatella) July 16, 2021
prev