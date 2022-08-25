Valve Reveals Good News for Steam Deck Reservations

For those who have a Steam Deck reserved, things may be looking up for you. The Steam Deck is one of the most in-demand pieces of gaming hardware on the market right now, but they've been extremely limited since they went on sale earlier this year. Reservations opened up for the device last summer, giving hopeful fans plenty of time to get their order in, but due to high demand, many have had to wait months after its initial release to get theirs. Just a few weeks ago, Valve announced that anyone who had a Steam Deck reservation would have it fulfilled by the end of 2022, something that wasn't previously guaranteed.

Now, Valve has confirmed that some orders will be shipping earlier than previously expected. Users who were previously told to expect their Steam Deck to ship in Q4 may have had their estimated window moved up to Q3. This means users who were expecting their unit to arrive between October – December may get it in the next few weeks. Of course, your mileage may vary, but it is an exciting piece of news for those who were expecting their Steam Deck to arrive around Christmas time. Valve also revealed that the daily reservations for Steam Deck continue to grow and is now at its highest since the device launched at the start of 2022. Needless to say, it doesn't seem like Steam Deck is going to become another Steam Machine and become a massive flop.

Great news! We are making more Steam Decks than ever, and have just updated shipping window estimates for reservation holders. If you were previously in the Q4 (Oct-Dec) window, take a look – you might be in Q3 now!https://t.co/AcuGmUy8LN pic.twitter.com/KinXBnFMSb — Steam Deck (@OnDeck) August 24, 2022

The device's demand may stem from games like Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered working so well on the Steam Deck. A lot of people want to take their favorite games on the go, but there are very few devices capable of doing that. Of course, the Nintendo Switch exists, but it can't run a lot of the meaty modern titles in a satisfactory way. The Steam Deck's improved hardware allows for some of the best games releasing today to be taken on the go.

