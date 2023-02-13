Steam Most Wishlisted Game Finally Dethrones Huge 2023 Release

The most wishlisted game on Steam probably isn't what you think it is. 2023 is already off to a wild start with the likes of Hogwarts Legacy, Dead Space Remake, Hi-Fi Rush, and more already out. That said, this is only the beginning. 2023 has some massive releases in store, assuming there are no delay shenanigans that disrupt this. One of the biggest 2023 releases is Starfield, which has topped the Steam wishlist charts for a while, but no longer. At the moment of publishing, the most wishlisted game on Steam right now -- according to SteamDB -- is Sons of the Forest.

For those that don't know: Sons of the Forest is the sequel to The Forest, a 2018 survival game with horror elements that has sold millions of copies. Developed by Endnight Games, it was quietly one of the biggest success stories of the previous generation of gaming. Its sequel is very much a sequel in the sense it's also a survival-horror game with the same premise. And there's considerable hype for it, as evident by this latest accomplishment.

"An entirely new experience from the makers of The Forest," reads an official elevator pitch of the game. "Sent to find a missing billionaire on a remote island, you find yourself in a cannibal-infested hellscape. Craft, build, and struggle to survive, alone or with friends, in this terrifying new open-world survival horror simulator."

Sons of the Forest is set to release on February 23 in Early Access form. When it does release, it will be available only on PC, via Steam. That said, console versions of the game are in the work and will likely release alongside the game's "1.0" release, which is to say when it exits Steam Early Access.

How long the sequel will be able to hold onto the top spot, remains to be seen, but there's a good chance it will maintain the position until it releases in Early Access later this month. It's also safe to expect it to be one of the best-selling games on Steam come the end of the year.