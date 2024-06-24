Steam Deck Gets Incredibly Rare Discount for Steam Summer Sale

For a limited period of time, Valve is discounting its hugely popular Steam Deck handheld. Since its release back in 2022, the Steam Deck has only ever gone on sale a few different times. This is primarily due to the fact that Valve itself manufactures and ships the device, which means it has direct control over its pricing. Now, to coincide with the Steam Summer Sale, the Steam Deck is seeing a sizable price slash that will save buyers over $50 at a minimum.

Starting today, those looking to buy a Steam Deck can pick up the device for 15% off of its normal price. In an offer that will last until July 11th, the base 64GB model of the Steam Deck can now be purchased for $296.95 rather than $349. The 512GB version of the platform has also seen the same 15% drop and now retails for $381.65 rather than $449. While this might not seem like the most drastic sale, it's still a pretty great one given promotions like this basically never happen.

The only caveat with this Steam Deck sale is that it doesn't extend to all versions of the hardware. Notably, the revised Steam Deck OLED model isn't included with this Summer Sale promotion whatsoever as both iterations of that handheld continue to be priced at $549 and $649. Still, given that the Steam Deck OLED isn't even a full year old just yet, it's to be expected that Valve wouldn't want to mark it down just yet.

As for the Steam Summer Sale itself, the PC marketplace's biggest annual promotion is set to begin on Thursday, June 27th, and will continue until July 11th. At the time of this writing, it's not known what all will be included in the sale, but a new trailer has been released by Valve today that seems to tease some of the titles that will see price cuts. Here are just a few of the most notable that were briefly spotted at the video's end: