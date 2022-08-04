New Steam Deck Update Released by Valve, Patch Notes Unveiled

Steam Deck manufacturer Valve has released a new software update for the handheld PC platform. Since releasing earlier this year, Valve has continued to push out routine patches for the Steam Deck to improve the hardware overall. Now, that trend has continued once again with a new update that improves the platform's operating system.

As of this moment, Steam Deck owners can look to download SteamOS version 3.3 for themselves. This patch notably features a vast number of upgrades to nearly all aspects of the Steam Deck. In recent weeks and months, Valve has been testing out many of these new features in beta form and is now ready to release the upgrades for all users.

If you'd like to get a full look at everything that has been tweaked in this new Steam Deck update, you can find the full patch notes below.

General

Added Achievements page to overlay (while in-game press Steam button)



Added Guides page to overlay (while in-game press Steam button)



Added notification when Steam Deck temperature goes outside the safe operating range



Added a scheduled night mode feature, allowing players to choose if and when they'd like night mode to automatically turn on



Added a button to clear entered text in search bar



Adaptive Brightness toggle is now active again



Fixed notification for claiming digital rewards firing endlessly for some customers



Fixed issue with medium length game names in the Main Menu Overlay not properly scrolling



Fixed some issues with claiming Steam Deck digital rewards



Fixed sound playing for achievement progress notifications



Fixed washed-out colors in the Remote Play client when playing with specific hosts



Fixed Xbox login window for Flight Simulator and Halo Infinite not rendering certain characters properly



Steam Input

Added missing Deck buttons for Gyro Enable and Button Chord options



Added support for game-bundled Virtual Menu icons in the in-game Deck UI



Miscellaneous performance improvements



Keyboards

Added support for Simplified Chinese, Traditional Chinese, Japanese, and Korean keyboard. We are still refining these keyboards, please provide feedback in the forums.



Added initial IBus IME input support on the desktop for Chinese, Japanese, and Korean keyboards



Fixed desktop mode keyboard sometimes failing to show or dismiss



Fixed on-screen keyboard showing up under the Steam or Quick Access menu



Updated keyboard behavior for improved fast typing on trackpad and touchscreen. (pressing a key while holding another key will now commit the held key instead of waiting for first to release)



Fixed some touch styling issues with the virtual keyboard



System Updates

Added a new Steam Deck software update channel selector – there are now three options:



Stable: Recommended experience for most users. This option will install the latest stable Steam Client and SteamOS.



Beta: Testing for new Steam features. Updates frequently. This option will install Steam Client Beta and the latest stable SteamOS.



Preview: Testing for new Steam and system-level features. Updates frequently. You may encounter issues. This option will install Steam Client Beta and the SteamOS Beta.



You will only see patch notes for the update channel you've selected.



Performance / Stability

Fixed some performance problems for users with many screenshots



Fixed several crashes related to managing screenshots



Fixed several crashes related to non-Steam shortcuts



Fixed some native Linux games not exiting when force-quit through Steam



Fixed flatpak Chrome closing improperly when quit through Steam



Fixed a bug where some flatpak applications (like Edge) couldn't successfully quit



Fixed a performance issue with some games when the backlight changes intensity



Desktop Mode

Updated Firefox to be installed as a Flatpak, rather than from the OS repositories, to ensure timely updates



First-time launches of Firefox from the desktop will now prompt for installation via the Discover Software Center, which will handle updates as they are published.



Updated network connections created/edited on the desktop to default to system-wide, ensuring they are available in gaming mode



Added VGUI2 Classic Plasma Desktop theme



Resized virtual keyboard in Desktop mode to the appropriate dimensions



Added support for the Qanba Obsidian and Qanba Dragon arcade sticks in Desktop mode



Docked Mode

Added an option to scale the Steam Deck user interface for external displays



Added a toggle for automatic scaling of the Steam Deck user interface for external displays



Added ability to adjust image display settings for external displays that have overscan issues



Fixed the panel staying off when disconnecting from dock shortly after resuming from sleep



Fixed the panel backlight staying on while docked



Audio / Bluetooth

Fixed Bluetooth profile selection not being saved when switching away from Desktop mode



Fixed echo cancellation CPU overhead when the microphone isn't being used, improving power usage in idle or near-idle scenarios



Fixed multi-channel audio on external displays



Fixed audio out on some capture cards



Fixed some instances of corrupt audio after resuming from sleep



Fixed audio output with some 32-bit games that use ALSA



Drivers / Firmware