Steam Deck Hit With Big Sale That Shouldn't Be Missed

Valve has started another huge deal for its Steam Deck handheld that shouldn't be missed. Since releasing its portable PC platform a few years back, the Steam Deck hasn't been on sale that often. Outside of a couple of rare promotions every few months, Valve has largely sold the hardware at its standard retail value. Luckily, if you have been in the market to pick up a Steam Deck recently, then this new sale is exactly what you've been waiting for.

As of this moment, the Steam Deck has been hit with 15% and 25% discounts, depending on the version of the hardware. The baseline, 64GB model of the Steam Deck has been cut from its $349 price and is now going for $296.65. Meanwhile, the 512GB edition of the Steam Deck is the one that has been hit with a 25% markdown. It's now going for roughly $337 rather than its normal cost of $449. It should be stressed that both of these deals are tied to the original Steam Deck, though, which means they feature LCD screens rather than OLED.

Likely the biggest reason this Steam Deck deal should be considered is because Valve is in the process of phasing out its 64GB and 512GB versions of the LCD model. Once these versions of the Steam Deck are gone, they won't ever be brought back as Valve is instead seemingly trying to push its OLED edition of the platform as its main one. Naturally, the OLED Steam Deck costs more money, though, and it also doesn't go on sale as often. So if you're trying to get a Steam Deck for as cheap as possible, this might very well be the best sale that Valve has for the foreseeable future.

