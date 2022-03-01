Steam Deck Reportedly Already Suffering Major Hardware Problem

Valve may have only just started shipping out Steam Deck orders within the past couple of days, but it looks like the new handheld PC platform could already be suffering some pretty major problems. In recent years, controller “drifting” has become a problem with a number of different platforms. While the Joy-Con that are used with the Nintendo Switch are perhaps the most high-profile instances of this problem, various Xbox controllers have also suffered from similar issues. Now, it looks like the Steam Deck could have a problem will thumbstick drifting as well if a new video is anything to go by.

Since the release of the Steam Deck, multiple users have shared videos to the platform’s official subreddit that shows drifting taking place with the right stock. If you’re not familiar with what drifting is, essentially, it’s when the thumbstick of a controller prompts in-game movement of some sort even though the thumbstick itself isn’t being maneuvered. The videos that have been shared (one of which you can see below) seem to clearly show that the Steam Deck is suffering from controller drift. Whether or not this issue is one that is widespread, however, isn’t known.

Perhaps the worst thing about the Steam Deck having a problem with controller drift is that the thumbsticks on the hardware are permanently locked to the system. With the Switch’s Joy-Con, if you happen to run into a drifting issue, you can always just swap out the Joy-Con for a new pair (even though this is expensive to do in its own right). With the Steam Deck, there’s no easy way to rectify the problem unless the entire platform is sent in for repairs. At this point in time, it’s not known if Valve itself will be swapping out Steam Deck units for purchasers who may be experiencing this issue. We’ll be sure to keep you in the loop here on ComicBook.com if more information comes about, though.

Does this potential problem with the Steam Deck have you concerned? And are you now going to potentially wait to buy one until we learn more about this issue? Let me know your own reaction either down in the comments or send me a message on Twitter at @MooreMan12.