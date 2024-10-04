New Steam Horror Game Has a Nearly Perfect Review Score

A horror game on Steam is getting nearly perfect reviews from those who have played it. Obviously, this comes at a great time as it is October, when consumption of spooky media increases because of Halloween. To this end, if those on Steam want a new horror game to play to kick off October, they have two options. There is the new Until Dawn remaster, which is getting mixed reviews on Steam, or they have the lesser-known, but higher-rated Mouthwashing.

The new horror game comes from developer Wrong Organ, which many may not know, partially because this is only its second release. Its first release came back in 2022, and it was equally strange. It was called How Fish Is Made, and according to its own Steam user reviews, it is also quite good. To date, it has 3,454 user reviews, 95 percent of which are positive. This gives the game an "Overwhelmingly Positive" rating. Mouthwashing also has this thanks to 96 percent of 1,328 reviews being positive. Overwhelmingly Positive is the highest rating a game can earn on Steam. Meanwhile, a 96 percent approval rate is a feat a couple releases a year, max, are able to achieve.

"Mouthwashing is a first-person horror game following the dying crew of a shipwrecked space freighter," reads an official description of the game for those unfamiliar with it. "Who could have known what good ol' Captain Curly was capable of? Guess he thought his crew dying alongside him was only right. But some men can't even kill themselves properly. Maimed, limbless and unable to speak, but alive, Curly is now at the mercy of the crew he has doomed to a slow death."

Those that decide to check out Mouthwashing based on the positive reviews it is getting, will need to fork over $11.69. For this, Steam users can expect a game that is about two to four hours long, which is short, even by horror game standards, but this is reflected in the price point. Meanwhile, it is unclear if the game comes with Steam Deck compatibility, as this feature is listed as "Unknown" on the game's Steam page.

For more Steam coverage -- including all of the latest Steam news, all of the latest Steam rumors and leaks, and all of the latest Steam deals -- click here.