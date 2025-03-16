Steam Users Have 48 Hours to Get a Free Game

Steam users have roughly 48 hours to get a free game before the offer vanishes and the Steam game returns to its normal price point. Those on Steam Deck interested in the offer though should be aware that the game’s Steam listing notes that Steam Deck compatibility is “unknown.” To this end, the free Steam game could run perfectly on Steam Deck or not run at all on Steam Deck, and of course it could fall somewhere and anywhere between these two extremes.

The Steam game in question hails from 2018, a year headlined by the likes of Red Dead Redemption 2, God of War Ragnarok, Monster Hunter World, Marvel’s Spider-Man, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, and Call of Duty: Black Ops 4. These were the biggest releases of the year. Unfortunately, the free Steam game in question is not one of 2018’s headliners or anything close to this.

The free Steam game in question comes from developer Entertainment Forge and publisher Grab The Games. The former is best known for its latest game 2024 release Gladiator Guild Manager. Before this game, in 2018, it released Scheming Through The Zombie Apocalypse: The Beginning, an adventure game that is pretty decent according to Steam User Reviews and that is the free game that’s been alluded to.

On Steam, the now free game has an 85 percent approval rating across 521 user reviews, which in turn gives the title a “Very Positive” rating on Steam.

“Join retired salesman rabbit, Hank, and his canine pal, Larry, in part one of this story-driven game series as they use their knowledge of influence and persuasion to make their way through the apocalypse—without having to risk their own skin,” reads an official description of the game on Steam for those interested. “With a mixture of dark comedy and the use of real-life influence tactics, this story-driven game puts you behind the wheel of the characters’ choices. Can you convince a timid animal to enter dangerous looting locations? Will you risk your scavenger’s life for more resources?”

Scheming Through The Zombie Apocalypse: The Beginning is specifically free until March 18 at 1:00 PM ET. After this, it will revert back to its normal price point. If claimed before then then though it will be a free and permanent addition to your Steam library.

