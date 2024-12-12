Steam Users Have Very Limited Time to Get a New Free Game

Steam users have a very limited window of opportunity to a get new free game, courtesy of Fanatical. The deal is not only available only for 48 hours, but is limited to supplies lasting. How many free Steam keys there are currently for the game is unclear, but the deal could run out far before its December 14th deadline as a result. Meanwhile, those interested will need to subscribe to Fanatical’s free newsletter. However, it can be unsubscribed to at any point.

The free Steam game in question normally costs $16.99 on Steam, where it has been available since 2019. That said, those who have purchased the game previously are seemingly divided on it, or at least this is what its “Mixed” Steam User Review score suggests. To date, the Steam game has attracted 1,474 user reviews, 69 percent of which are positive.

The free Steam game in question — which can be found free right now on Fanatical — is RIOT – Civil Unrest from Leonard Menchiari and IV Productions, who were aided by Merge Games in the publishing of the game.

“RIOT: Civil Unrest is a unique, thought-provoking experience that places you at the heart of some of the world’s most recent confrontations. Campaigns include: Indignados (Spain), Arab Spring (Egypt), Keratea (Greece) and NoTAV (Italy),” reads an official pitch of the game on Steam. “Over thirty single level scenarios include: Gilets Jaunes protests in Paris, France; Financial reform protests in Buenos Aires, Argentina; Economic protests in Caracas, Venezuela; and the G20 Rote Flora clashes in Hamburg, Germany.

The game’s official description continues: “RIOT: Civil Unrest is a complex strategy game that sets players objectives for each scenario. It’s then up to the individual to choose how to tackle each situation, employing different strategies and tactics in order to achieve the perfect outcome. Discover if you can dispel an angry crowd or overcome a well-equipped militia with RIOT: Civil Unrest. Player performance is rated, aggression can lead to a quick, successful outcome but a softer approach may have the same resolution without damaging public opinion.”

Those that decide to check out RIOT: Civil Unrest now that it is free on Steam should expect to dump at least five hours into the game to beat it, bare minimum. However, those who wish to do everything and complete the game will need closer to 10 hours.

Meanwhile, those on Steam Deck interested in checking out the game now that it is free to download may encounter some issues. The game’s Steam listing notes that Steam Deck support is “Unknown.” To this end, it could have serious problems running on Steam Deck. In fact, it may not even be functional on Steam Deck. However, it is also possible it runs fine on the handheld Valve machine.

