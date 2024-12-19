New Steam Game Free for Limited Time (And It’s a Fan Favorite)

There is a new free Steam game to grab and it’s a game with glowing user reviews. Better yet, the game is Verified on Steam Deck, which means Valve has tested the game on Steam Deck and can ensure it “works great with the built-in controls and display.”

What’s the catch? There is none. The offer doesn’t come directly from Steam, but from Fanatical who has free Steam codes for the game in question. All that is required from those interested is they sign up for the free Fanatical newsletter, which they can promptly unsubscribe to once they get the game for free. That said, this offer is only available for 48 hours or as supplies last, whichever rears its head first.

As noted, the free Steam game in question — which normally costs $16.99 — is a fan favorite on Steam, or at least that is what user reviews suggest. To date, the Steam game has 2,339 user reviews, a large number of reviews it has gathered since its release in 2020. Of these reviews, 88 percent are positive, giving the game a “Very Positive” Steam User review rating. This is the second highest rating a game can earn on Steam, and not many points off the highest rating, which is “Overwhelmingly Positive.”

For what it is worth though, these user reviews are a bit higher than the game’s critical scores. On Metacritic, the scores range from 75 to 80, with said scores varying from platform to platform. This is a solid return, but not quite as glowing.

The game, for those that have not connected the dots, is ScourgeBringer, which was made by Flying Oak Games and E-Studio. Meanwhile, it was published by Dear Villagers.

“Set in a post-apocalyptic world where a mysterious entity wreaked havoc on all humanity, ScourgeBringer puts you in the shoes of the deadliest warrior of her clan: Kyhra,” reads an official description of the game on Steam for those unfamiliar with the title. “Help her to explore the unknown and slash her way through ancient machines guarding the seal of her past, and maybe the redemption of humanity.”

Those that decide to check out this Steam and Steam Deck game now that it is free to download and keep should expect to dump about nine to eleven hours into the game. The bottom of this range represents a mainline playthrough that doesn’t engage with the majority of side content. The top end of the range includes this side content.

