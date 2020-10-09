Steam Makes One of the Best Games of All Time Free for Limited Time

✖

Steam and Sega have made one of the best games of all time free for a limited time. For 2020, developers and publishers on Steam have been making their games free en masse. Sometimes this is to encourage players to stay home during the pandemic, other times it's just to help gamers out through tough times. And of course, there's plenty of instances where a developer or publisher will make a game free to promote a sequel or a new release. Whatever the reason, the result has been a ton of free games.

The latest free game comes way of Sega and is widely considered one of the best games of all time. More specifically, Sega has made Sonic the Hedgehog 2 100 percent free to own on Steam, but only for a limited time. Once October 19 hits, the game will return to its normal price of $5. However, until then, it's 100 percent free. And once downloaded, it's yours to keep forever and play whenever you want as long as you maintain the same Steam account which you downloaded it with.

As for the game itself, it debuted back in 1992 via Sega and the Sega Genesis as the second main installment in the Sonic the Hedgehog series. It famously not only introduced Tails to the series, but also added a second player.

In 2020, it remains the second best-selling Sega Genesis game of all time behind only its predecessor. It also managed to spawn two sequels, and as you may know, Sonic the Hedgehog remains a very big deal.

"Dr. Eggman (aka Dr. Robotnik) has returned, turning helpless animals into robots and forcing them to build his ultimate weapon, the Death Egg," reads an official pitch of the game. "But this time, Sonic has a friend that can help him: Tails! Find the 7 Chaos Emeralds and stop Dr. Robotnik’s evil scheme!"

