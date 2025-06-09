Free Steam Game Now Available to Everyone for Less Than 24 Hours

A Steam game is now completely free for all PC users, and according to Steam User reviews, the free Steam game in question is pretty good. Unfortunately, while Steam Deck users can grab the game for free, there is no guarantee the PC game will run on the Steam Deck, as its Steam listing reveals that Steam Deck compatibility is “Unknown.” The good news is Steam Deck users have nothing to lose in finding out about its compatibility because the game is 100% free.

The offer specifically comes the way of Fanatical, who only wants you to sign up for its free newsletter in return. Of course, once signed up and once the free Steam game is secured, PC users are allowed to unsubscribe whenever they want. In addition to this though, PC users will want to note that this offer is set to expire 20 hours from the moment of publishing, and is also dependent on supplies not running dry, which may happen before the 20 hours expires. How many codes are left, currently, we do not know.

As for the free Steam game itself, it is called Gigapocalypse, a 2021 release from developer Goody Gameworks and publisher Headup that is said to be inspired by classical Kaiju movies, like Godzilla and King Kong, as well as games like Rampage. And as noted, it is apparently pretty good, or at least that is what its 93% approval rating on Steam suggests. This rating is after 161 user reviews, and gives the game a “Very positive” rating, the second highest rating a PC game can earn on Steam.

“Start your destruction spree and destroy everything on your way through different beautifully detailed pixel style locations. Ever wondered how it looks like when a giant monster destroys a wild west town? Or clashing against the brave Knights Templar? Gigapocalypse has the answer. But beware: Nasty soldiers, wizards, drones and mechs will do everything to stop you! With each try your Giga will become more powerful until you will finally make it to the diversified, epic boss fights that await you at the end of each level.”

Those on PC that decide to take advantage of this free Steam game deal should expect, on average 3 to 4 hours from the game, though completionists will need closer to 35 hours with it. Normally, PC users have to fork over $10 to Steam this content.

