Steam Users Can Get 2024 Games for Free Right Now

Two different PC games from 2024 have been made free on Steam for a limited time. Unfortunately for Steam Deck users, one of the games is only listed as “Playable” while the other lists Steam Deck compatibility as “Unknown.” That said, both PC games in question are smaller releases from last year so Steam Deck users aren’t missing out on anything crazy, however, the one game, in particular, does have impressive user review scores.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The more prominent of the two — or at least the game with the positive user reviews — is Soulbound from developer Schmoovin Studios and publisher Dink. The debut release from the former hit back on January 21, 2024 and boasts an 89% approval rating on Steam. Of the two games, this is the one listed as “Playable” on Steam Deck.

What makes this free giveaway more notable is that the PC game is being removed from Steam on June 30, 2025. Previously, it was not free, but it is free in its final month on Steam. Meanwhile, Schmoovin Studios teases that this is not the end of Soulbound, suggesting an expanded and more premium experience is in the works.

As for the game itself, it is pitched as a 2D PvP platformer where one player races as a ninja and the other plays a ghost that tries to steal body by possessing enemies to thwart the ninja.

The other new free Steam game is Holy Clash Cards from Mttsus and Randomkey Inc, which released on May 22, 2024 as the second release from both. Unlike Soulbound though, it is not listed as “Playable” on Steam Deck, but rather Steam Deck compatibility is listed as “Unknown.” Meanwhile, it also does not boast positive user review scores but instead has a “Mostly Negative” rating.

The free PC game is pitched as a strategy meets deck-building game where players are “thrust into the heart of an epic clash between righteousness and chaos, where every move shapes the fate of their faith and the destiny of their honorable army.” Where Soulbound is free for the entire month of June though, Holy Clash Cards is only free until June 9.

Again, these aren’t the most noteworthy free Steam games, but free Steam games seldomly are very noteworthy as noteworthy PC games are rarely given away for free. However, what is free right now on Steam — and what is noteworthy — is Borderlands 2. Other free options on Steam right now include a 2020 Xbox game and a dark RPG from 2022.

For more Steam coverage — including all of the latest Steam news, all of the latest Steam deal, and all of the latest Steam free games — click here.