New Steam Game Out Today Is Free for First 24 Hours Only

A new Steam game out today, May 15, is free, but only for its first 24 hours. After this, the PC game will become a paid game on Steam. Right now, Steam Deck compatibility is listed as “Unknown,” so it is unclear if Steam Deck users can get in on the action. However, even if it doesn’t run on Steam Deck, owners of the handheld Valve machine should still claim the free download in case this changes in the future with a future update.

Released by developers Glowfish and Rangatang, the new free Steam is Nubs: Arena. This is Rangatang’s first release, after the team was formed out of Romino Games founding members behind Awesomenauts. Meanwhile, Glowfish is making its sophomore release with this new Steam game having previously released Trifox in 2022, a 3D platformer with a “Very Positive” rating on Steam.

“All hail Konzumos the Unentertained, the one who demands to be amused,” reads an official description of the game for those interested in knowing more. “Guide your Nub through a variety of treacherous arenas brimming with traps. Unlock new power-ups after every match, and collect the most ridiculous gear to smack other Nubs down—all to become Konzumos’ favorite.

The free Steam game’s official description continues: “Nubs!: Arena is an absurd player-versus-player arena brawler inspired by old-school, top-down RPGs. Gather your friends and clash in lightning-quick multiplayer battles that mix frantic, party-style chaos with roguelite progression. Sharpen your wits (Nub-style) and battle against the other Nubs in various game modes as you dodge booby traps and lethally fling fish alike! With simple rules in a mad world, every match can spiral into all-out pandemonium at any moment!”

Why this new PC game is free its first 24 hours, the developers don’t say, but it is clearly to promote the game, which would likely extremely fly under the radar if it released under more traditional circumstances.

Unfortunately, because the Steam game is brand new, we do not have any information to offer about how much content it provides nor whether that content is any good. The good news is it costs nothing to find either these things our for yourself. Meanwhile, there is currently no word of this game coming to consoles, making it a PC and Steam exclusive.

