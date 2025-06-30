July 2025’s First Big Steam Game Is Steam Deck Verified

July 2025’s first big release is out this week, on July 2, and ahead of this release date the PC game has been Verified on Steam Deck. Verified, for those that don’t know, means Valve has tested the game on the handheld machine, and can confirm it is both fully playable and functional on Steam Deck. This means it works great with the built-in display and controls, and requires no settings configuring on the user front.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As for the Steam game in question, it is Mecha Break from Amazing Seasun Games. The multiplayer third-person shooter has been earning lots of attention and anticipation in its pre-release period, and looks poised to be perhaps the biggest Steam release of the month. And the moment it releases it will be available for Steam Deck users to enjoy and enjoy knowing it has been tested by Valve.

“After the Catastrophe, humanity harnassed the power of Corite — a mysterious carbon-silicon mineral driving rapid technological recovery,” reads an official description of the game for those unfamiliar with it. “But its pathogenic nature and relentless spread threaten to consume Earth’s last habitable spaces. In just decades, Corite is projected to engulf the globe. Humanity must find a way to preserve civilization before the countdown reaches zero. Resist. Adapt. Escape. Or follow Corite’s call and forge a new path. Uncover the secrets of Corite and fight for the future! Join S.H.A.D.O.W., pilot third-generation BREAK Strikers, and deploy now!”

The game’s official Steam description continues: “Choose your mecha—assault, melee, sniper, reconnaissance, or support. Battle at breakneck speed across three action-packed modes: Ace Arena (3v3), Operation VERGE (6v6), and Operation STORM (PvPvE). Dodge beams, weave through explosions, and dominate the battlefield!”

Play video

Mecha Break is set to be the sophomore release of Amazing Seasun Games, at least on Steam. Previously, the studio put out Snowbreak: Containment Zone in 2023. And like this game, Mecha Break is going to be free-to-play. That said, Mecha Break looks poised to be far more popular than its 2023 predecessor based on beta numbers and Internet anticipation.

For more Steam Deck coverage — including all of the latest Steam Deck news, all of the latest Steam Deck rumors and leaks, and all of the latest Steam Deck deals — click here.