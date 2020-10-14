Steam Making 3 Brand New Games Free for Ultra Limited Time

Sega is releasing three brand new and free games on Steam this week, but they will only be available for a very, very limited time. Further, if you're looking for the latest Yakuza, a new Jet Set Radio, a proper Sonic the Hedgehog game, or something robust and substantial from Sega, these three games aren't that. According to Sega, they are more mini-games than full games, which are being released to celebrate the company's 60-year anniversary.

While all three games will be 100 percent free, they will only be available for a limited time. Once this limited window shuts, not only will the games no longer be free, but they will be pulled from Steam, becoming completely undownloadable. And at the moment, Sega hasn't mentioned any plans to bring them back in the future.

In addition to the free games, Sega will also be running "crazy" discounts, special giveaways, competitions, releasing new and exclusive interviews, and much more.

SEGA’s 60 days of celebrations start today!🎉 Get ready for:

💙 Free retro-inspired mini games

💙 Crazy discounts

💙 Giveaways

💙 Competitions

💙 Exclusive interviews

💙 And much, much more! Stay tuned👉https://t.co/uJNdiQLTwe pic.twitter.com/jAYhnQrNDu — SEGA (@SEGA) October 14, 2020

Below, you can check out all three games. This includes not only a trailer for each game (courtesy of Gematsu) but a description of each game and info about their availability.