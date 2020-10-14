Steam Making 3 Brand New Games Free for Ultra Limited Time
Sega is releasing three brand new and free games on Steam this week, but they will only be available for a very, very limited time. Further, if you're looking for the latest Yakuza, a new Jet Set Radio, a proper Sonic the Hedgehog game, or something robust and substantial from Sega, these three games aren't that. According to Sega, they are more mini-games than full games, which are being released to celebrate the company's 60-year anniversary.
While all three games will be 100 percent free, they will only be available for a limited time. Once this limited window shuts, not only will the games no longer be free, but they will be pulled from Steam, becoming completely undownloadable. And at the moment, Sega hasn't mentioned any plans to bring them back in the future.
In addition to the free games, Sega will also be running "crazy" discounts, special giveaways, competitions, releasing new and exclusive interviews, and much more.
SEGA’s 60 days of celebrations start today!🎉
Get ready for:
💙 Free retro-inspired mini games
💙 Crazy discounts
💙 Giveaways
💙 Competitions
💙 Exclusive interviews
💙 And much, much more!
Stay tuned👉https://t.co/uJNdiQLTwe pic.twitter.com/jAYhnQrNDu— SEGA (@SEGA) October 14, 2020
Below, you can check out all three games. This includes not only a trailer for each game (courtesy of Gematsu) but a description of each game and info about their availability.
Streets of Kamurocho
About: In celebration of Sega’s 60th Anniversary, Sega mashed Streets of Rage 2 with the ever-popular Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio’s Yakuza series, and Streets of Kamurocho was born. The death of the Tojo Clan’s Third Chairman has plunged the organization into chaos. The violence spreads to the streets, and only Kazuma Kiryu and Goro Majima can put an end to the bloodshed!
Availability: Free October 17 - October 19prevnext
Golden Axed
About: From the depths of SEGA’s archives, a glimpse of what could have been, just for the fans! Golden Axed may be janky, may be buggy, may be an artifact of its time, but it offers a unique glimpse into the prospect of a project that could have been, and a rare peek behind the curtain at the sometimes tumultuous world of video game development.
Availability: Free October 18 - October 19prevnext
Endless Zone0comments
About: A small, fast-paced game inspired by SEGA’s "Fantasy Zone" series. Play through four worlds in frenetic arcade action as you help the hero, Opbot, evade aliens, enemies, and things from another dimension on their way to freedom!
Availability: Free October 16 - October 19prev