PC Gamers Shocked New PC Game Is Free on Steam

There is a new free PC game on Steam available to all Steam users, including Steam Deck users, but compatibility is listed as “unknown” by Valve. Despite only releasing on September 1, and despite being a small independent game, the free Steam game has quickly amassed 138 user reviews, with a 97% approval rating. This means there are 134 positive reviews and only 4 negative reviews. To this end, some Steam users are shocked that the game, a horror game, is completely free with no strings attached.

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Developer MediaTale has been making horror games since at least 2022, when it debuted with the release of Psyche. And as its 79% approval rating across 314 user reviews suggests, it was a decent debut. The developer then followed this up with Midnight Heist in 2025, which saw the developer go up a level. To this end, its sophomore release has a 92% approval rating across 386 user reviews. Now, it has released Tales of Fear – Episode Zero, which may be its best release to date. As the name applies, this is the first episode in a planned episodic release — and unlike the developer’s previous game and subsequent episodes — this first episode is free. And it’s proving to be a great introduction.

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3 Horror Games in 1

As for the game, it is a first-person horror adventure game that actually contains three unique short horror stories. Some are fictional, some are based on real events, and it’s up to the player to figure out which ones are true.

In one episode, you play as Patrick McKelvy, whose relaxing evening turns for the worse when he encounters a creature that does not exist in any history book, causing chaos in his city. In another episode, you play an employee at a large tech company who has taken the night shift with a fellow colleague who turns out to be the night shift from hell when AI escapes its models and creates an emergency. Finally, in the last episode, you play an investigative journalist named Kaito chasing a rumor in Mount Tanigawa, trying to take the train home. When the train arrives, Kaito’s call with his brother drops, and the train is gone. In fact, he’s told it arrived and left hours ago.

“I feel like a criminal playing this for free,” reads one of the top user reviews. Another adds, “Honestly, I was surprised by the quality of this game, especially given it’s free. The graphics are solid, the story arcs are engaging, and I feel it’s a novel take on the indie horror genre.”

If this new free Steam game doesn’t tickle your fancy, there are other options. To this end, recently a free PC game was released on Steam, and it doesn’t have a single negative review.