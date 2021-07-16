These New Steam Games Are Available for Free

Gaming is an expensive hobby. Whether you're on Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PC, or any other platform, this is true. That said, if you're on PC, have no money, and are looking for something new to play, then you may want to check out one of the five games below, all of which are free and less than a month old. In fact, in the case of a couple of them, they are only a few days old.

It's important to note these are free games, not free-to-play games. In other words, you don't need to worry about microtransactions or any hidden costs. That said, being free comes with costs. If you're looking for the greatest and latest games, the five below are going to leave you disappointed.

Below, you can check out all five games for yourself, all of which currently boast positive reviews over on Steam. This includes not only a trailer of each game, but official game descriptions pulled straight from the Steam page of each game.