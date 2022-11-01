Steam's New Most Wishlisted Game Is a Controversial One

Steam has a new most wishlisted game and it's one of the most controversial games in quite some time. When a Steam user "wishlists" a game it signals interest and often some level of intent to purchase. It's basically a user-curation tool. Games atop the wishlist charts typically go on to sell very well, especially near release. And it's important for developers and publishers as well, as the more a game is wishlisted the more Steam itself will promote and feature the game on the storefront.

For a while, the most wishlisted game has been The Day Before, but it's currently been dethroned by none other than Hogwarts Legacy from Avalanche Software. And this should come as no surprise. Not only is Harry Potter still very popular, but Harry Potter fans haven't gotten a Harry Potter game in quite some time, let alone one this ambitious and promising.

As you may know, this isn't the only pre-launch feat Hogwarts Legacy has posted/ Even more impressive than this is that its reveal trailer is the most-watched game trailer PlayStation has ever published. In short, there's a lot of hype around the game, and this is just the latest example.

It remains unclear how much the controversy surrounding Harry Potter author J.K Rowling has positively or negatively impacted interest in the game. If it is hurting it, it doesn't seem to be hurting it very much. The author herself is not involved with the game but that hasn't prevented her controversy being the game's controversy.

If history tells us anything, controversy is a commercial benefit. Nonetheless, it's clear that even if there wasn't any controversy surrounding the game it would still be massive as you don't get to the top of the Steam wishlist chart and top the PlayStation YouTube page on controversy alone.

Hogwarts Legacy is set to release worldwide on February 10, 2023 via Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X.

"Hogwarts Legacy is an open-world action RPG set in the world first introduced in the Harry Potter books. Embark on a journey through familiar and new locations as you explore and discover magical beasts, customize your character and craft potions, master spell casting, upgrade talents and become the wizard you want to be. Experience Hogwarts in the 1800s. Your character is a student who holds the key to an ancient secret that threatens to tear the wizarding world apart. Make allies, battle Dark wizards, and ultimately decide the fate of the wizarding world. Your legacy is what you make of it. Live the Unwritten."